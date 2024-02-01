Swan in his Pride

Extras
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Crabbe has to determine if a psychic medium is truly being threatened.
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Crabbe investigates a spate of burglaries in Middleton.
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
A prowler is stalking the Middleton area. Is it Pie in the Sky’s cheese merchant?
Pie in the Sky’s trout supplier’s new fiancé has gone missing. Is there foul play?
While his wife is away, ACC Fisher’s teenage daughter causes trouble.
Crabbe ends up in the world of forgery, undercover work, and mistaken identity.
A thuggish private security firm has been beating the police to crime scenes.
Kit Kelly comes to Middleton with her new husband, sexy ex-pat American Byron de Goris.
Crabbe is dragged onto Operation Grabbitback to help recover stolen cars.
Pie in the Sky regular, Charles Rider, is threatened by DCI Doggett.
Crabbe teams up with the National Horticultural Division after a spate of garden thefts.
Tragedy strikes when there is an accident during a police pheasant shoot.