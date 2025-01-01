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Rick Steves' Europe

Iceland: Volcanoes, Geo-Thermal Power, and Hot Spas

4m 08s

Iceland, where the European and North American tectonic plates meet, is steamy, volcanic, and a geothermal powerhouse. That energy shapes the culture and the way it embraces life.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 7:42
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 901: Reykjavik, Iceland’s Vibrant Capital
Reykjavik, by far Iceland’s biggest city, is still intimate and pedestrian friendly.
Preview: 7:42
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Best of London
Rick Steves takes you through London, celebrating the traditions that make it a cultural powerhouse.
Special: 55:35
Watch 55:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Best of Paris
It’s cool jazz, tasty cuisine, Louvre, Versailles, and Eiffel Tower, in the City of Light!
Special: 55:34
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Best of the Alps
Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure -- from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France.
Special:
Watch 58:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Special: 58:09
Watch 54:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Poland
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Special: 54:57
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:52
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 132: Caesar and the Pax Romana
Rome’s Altar of Peace and the Trophy of the Alps are fine examples of art as propaganda.
Clip: 3:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 25:35
Rick Steves' Europe
London: Yesterday and Today
Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Episode: S13 E1311 | 25:35
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
London: A Royal Tour
Buckingham Palace; Parliament and Churchill War Rooms; Portrait Gallery; Tower of London.
Episode: S13 E1310 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Istanbul: Capital of Emperors and Sultans
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Paris of the Parisians
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 25:34
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Burgundy: Gourmet Barge Cruise
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 25:34
Watch 27:10
Rick Steves' Europe
Italy’s Highlights
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 27:10
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 24:56
Rick Steves' Europe
Kraków: Poland’s Historic Capital
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 24:56
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38