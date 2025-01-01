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Rick Steves' Europe

Travel Bites 901: Reykjavik, Iceland’s Vibrant Capital

7m 42s

Reykjavik, by far Iceland’s biggest city, is still intimate and pedestrian friendly. Enjoy its cathedral, unique sculpture, parliament, national museum, and Viking heritage.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 4:08
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland: Volcanoes, Geo-Thermal Power, and Hot Spas
Iceland, where the European and North American tectonic plates meet.
Clip: 4:08
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Best of London
Rick Steves takes you through London, celebrating the traditions that make it a cultural powerhouse.
Special: 55:35
Watch 55:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Best of Paris
It’s cool jazz, tasty cuisine, Louvre, Versailles, and Eiffel Tower, in the City of Light!
Special: 55:34
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Best of the Alps
Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure -- from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France.
Special:
Watch 58:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Special: 58:09
Watch 54:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Poland
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Special: 54:57
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:52
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 132: Caesar and the Pax Romana
Rome’s Altar of Peace and the Trophy of the Alps are fine examples of art as propaganda.
Clip: 3:52
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Rick Steves' Europe
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Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Episode: S13 E1311 | 25:35
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Episode: S13 E1307 | 25:34
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Episode: S13 E1305 | 27:10
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Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 24:56
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Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 24:56
Watch 25:34
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Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38