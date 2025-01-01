Travel Bites 903: Iceland’s Golden Circle

Extras
Poland’s political and historic capital is also its cultural and intellectual center.
The 800-mile Ring Road is a parade of awe-inspiring Icelandic nature.
Just off Iceland’s South Coast, the Westman Islands offer dramatic scenery.
Some of Poland’s most endearing experiences are edible and drinkable.
Poland’s historic capital comes with a sacred hill (Wawel).
Destroyed in World War II and rebuilt since.
Going from Hitler to Stalin in 1945, Krakow had a tough 20th century.
One of Hitler’s most notorious death camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau is a powerful Holocaust memorial.
Venice is one of Europe’s best-preserved and most historic cities.
Florence, the epicenter of the Italian Renaissance 500 years ago.
Latest Episodes
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Buckingham Palace; Parliament and Churchill War Rooms; Portrait Gallery; Tower of London.
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.