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Rick Steves' Europe

Travel Bites 943: Paris’ River Seine

4m 35s

The Seine River defines Paris’ Right and Left Bank, with venerable bridges, two fascinating islands, and people-friendly embankments ideal for a picnic, a trip to “the beach,” or dancing.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 3:55
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 948: Eating French Cliches at a Parisian Bistro
Grab a seat for lunch to enjoy a kir, French onion soup, escargot, croque madam, steak tartare.
Clip: 3:55
Watch 1:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 949: Paris: Haussmann buildings and grand boulevards
The elegance of Paris is no accident. Broad boulevards, grand monuments, people-friendly greenbelts.
Clip: 1:37
Watch 5:35
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 954: Paris’ Other Great Museums
After Versailles, the Louvre, and the Orsay, Paris’ less famous museums are also worth a visit.
Clip: 5:35
Watch 3:40
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 953: Versailles, Europe’s Palace of Palaces
This ultimate royal palace is Louis XIV’s lavish explosion of baroque bling.
Clip: 3:40
Watch 3:08
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 952: The Orsay Gallery
The paintings of the Orsay take you from 1848 to 1914.
Clip: 3:08
Watch 5:29
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 904: Iceland’s Scenic South Coast
The 800-mile Ring Road is a parade of awe-inspiring Icelandic nature.
Clip: 5:29
Watch 4:53
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 905: Iceland’s Westman
Just off Iceland’s South Coast, the Westman Islands offer dramatic scenery.
Clip: 4:53
Watch 6:30
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 903: Iceland’s Golden Circle
Iceland is all about nature and for the best day trip out of Reykjavik, it’s “The Golden Circle.”
Clip: 6:30
Watch 5:43
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 906: Krakow, Poland’s Historic Capital
Poland’s political and historic capital is also its cultural and intellectual center.
Clip: 5:43
Watch 9:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 911: Warsaw, Poland’s Leading City
Destroyed in World War II and rebuilt since.
Clip: 9:02
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