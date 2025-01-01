Travel Bites 943: Paris’ River Seine

Extras
Grab a seat for lunch to enjoy a kir, French onion soup, escargot, croque madam, steak tartare.
The elegance of Paris is no accident. Broad boulevards, grand monuments, people-friendly greenbelts.
After Versailles, the Louvre, and the Orsay, Paris’ less famous museums are also worth a visit.
This ultimate royal palace is Louis XIV’s lavish explosion of baroque bling.
The paintings of the Orsay take you from 1848 to 1914.
The 800-mile Ring Road is a parade of awe-inspiring Icelandic nature.
Just off Iceland’s South Coast, the Westman Islands offer dramatic scenery.
Iceland is all about nature and for the best day trip out of Reykjavik, it’s “The Golden Circle.”
Poland’s political and historic capital is also its cultural and intellectual center.
Destroyed in World War II and rebuilt since.
Latest Episodes
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
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Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Hyde Park; V&A Museum; trendy East End; afternoon tea; revitalized industrial zones.
Buckingham Palace; Parliament and Churchill War Rooms; Portrait Gallery; Tower of London.
The Hippodrome; a Turkish bath; Blue Mosque; Hagia Sophia; Spice Market; Topkapı Palace.
Highlights of Paris: Eiffel Tower; Seine cruise; neighborhood markets, a nighttime joyride.
Rivers and canals of France’s Burgundy region; gourmet meals; fine wine, natural beauty.
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.