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Rick Steves' Europe

Travel Bites 956: Its Birth Story

4m 04s

Tracing the story of Rome in a nutshell, its rise, peak, and fall via ruins and artifacts the traveler will see while visiting.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 5:43
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 906: Krakow, Poland’s Historic Capital
Poland’s political and historic capital is also its cultural and intellectual center.
Clip: 5:43
Watch 6:30
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 903: Iceland’s Golden Circle
Iceland is all about nature and for the best day trip out of Reykjavik, it’s “The Golden Circle.”
Clip: 6:30
Watch 3:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 925: A Turkish Bath in Ottoman Splendor
The splendor of Istanbul’s Ottoman Empire is best experienced in a hammam.
Clip: 3:09
Watch 4:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 924: Istanbul when it was Constantinople
For thousands of years, this place, where East meets West, has been a crossroads of civilizations.
Clip: 4:36
Watch 5:39
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 923: A Leisurely Day on a Burgundian Canal
A crack-of-dawn trip to the bakery before breakfast on our barge.
Clip: 5:39
Watch 3:03
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 922: Burgundy: Wine, Vineyard, and Chateau
France’s famed Côte d’Or, or “Golden Slopes,” is all about fine wine.
Clip: 3:03
Watch 6:03
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 921: Barging: A Barge Cruise in Burgundy
France’s Burgundy, with its inviting canals and iconic vineyards.
Clip: 6:03
Watch 5:14
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 928: Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace
Here we find the storybook image of the Ottomans—sultans, eunuchs, harems.
Clip: 5:14
Watch 4:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 926: Islamic Art, Ramadan, and the Blue
Istanbul offers a chance to better understand Islam.
Clip: 4:57
Watch 3:50
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 920: Sicily: A Quick Look
Sicily is famed for its ancient Greek architecture, its tasty food, and its bella chaos.
Clip: 3:50
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