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Rick Steves' Europe

Travel Bites 963: Testaccio: A Roman Food Tour

5m 40s

In earthy Testaccio, a lively food tour through a neighborhood market serves up tomatoes, artichokes, buffalo mozzarella, bruschetta, supplì, porchetta, and pizza bianca — providing a delicious taste of everyday Roman life.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 5:43
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 906: Krakow, Poland’s Historic Capital
Poland’s political and historic capital is also its cultural and intellectual center.
Clip: 5:43
Watch 6:30
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 903: Iceland’s Golden Circle
Iceland is all about nature and for the best day trip out of Reykjavik, it’s “The Golden Circle.”
Clip: 6:30
Watch 5:29
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 904: Iceland’s Scenic South Coast
The 800-mile Ring Road is a parade of awe-inspiring Icelandic nature.
Clip: 5:29
Watch 4:53
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 905: Iceland’s Westman
Just off Iceland’s South Coast, the Westman Islands offer dramatic scenery.
Clip: 4:53
Watch 3:03
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 907: Poland’s Vodka and Pierogi
Some of Poland’s most endearing experiences are edible and drinkable.
Clip: 3:03
Watch 4:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 908: Krakow’s Wawel Hill, Kazimierz, and Jewish Quarter
Poland’s historic capital comes with a sacred hill (Wawel).
Clip: 4:09
Watch 9:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 911: Warsaw, Poland’s Leading City
Destroyed in World War II and rebuilt since.
Clip: 9:02
Watch 3:25
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 910: Krakow's Planned Soviet City: Nowa Huta
Going from Hitler to Stalin in 1945, Krakow had a tough 20th century.
Clip: 3:25
Watch 4:21
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 909: Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland’s Holocaust Memorial
One of Hitler’s most notorious death camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau is a powerful Holocaust memorial.
Clip: 4:21
Watch 2:20
Rick Steves' Europe
Travel Bites 919: Naples, Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast: A Quick Look
Wander Naples’ urban jungle, and swoon over the seductive Isle of Capri.
Clip: 2:20
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