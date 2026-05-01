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Rogue History

Why the Founding Fathers Were Obsessed with This Muslim Ruler

Season 3 Episode 7 | 11m 11s

In 1780, Congress listened to a message from across the world describing how the Muslim rulers of The Kingdom of Mysore in India, were beating the British in battle. While George Washington was struggling to hold the line, Sultan Haidar Ali and his son Tipu Sultan, nicknamed The Tiger of Mysore, were scoring victories that inspired the founding fathers and weakened the British Empire.

Aired: 05/01/26
Funding for ROGUE HISTORY is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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