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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Dr. Kevin Tracey "The Great Nerve"

Season 6 Episode 603 | 26m 46s

Neurosurgeon Dr. Kevin Tracey is a founding father of bioelectronic medicine, and his discoveries about the vagus nerve are rewriting how we treat chronic disease. Dr. Tracey explains--in plain language--how a single nerve connects the brain to the immune system, why inflammation underlies so much suffering, and the everyday practices that can help you harness its healing power.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 12/12/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
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Emmanuel Acho shares insights on overcoming fear, handling criticism, and achieving goals.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Set Essential Boundaries for Healthier Relationships
Discover key relationship boundaries and their benefits with Melissa Urban.
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:46
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Inky Johnson
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
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Evy Poumpouras
Evy Poumpouras shares insights on how to become the most effective communicator.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
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Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
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Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
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Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
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Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
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Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
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Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
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