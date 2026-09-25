Dr. Kevin Tracey "The Great Nerve"

Extras
Emmanuel Acho shares insights on overcoming fear, handling criticism, and achieving goals.
Discover key relationship boundaries and their benefits with Melissa Urban.
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Evy Poumpouras shares insights on how to become the most effective communicator.
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
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Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec on turning setbacks into fuel and what separates those who succeed.
Kerry Washington opens up about a family secret, healing, and finding freedom in the truth.
Neurosurgeon and author Dr. James R. Doty explores the fascinating science of manifestation.
Dating expert Matthew Hussey explores how to identify if you’re dating a high-value person.
Dr. Charan Ranganath dives into the fascinating world of memory & enhancing memory retention.
Dr. B explains the critical connection between gut health and mental health.
Dr. Frank Anderson shares insights on how to navigate through personal traumas & understand love.
Codie Sanchez shares her path from financial struggles to wealth and tips to reach financial freedom
Dr. Buqué's holistic clinical approach empowers you to break the cycle of intergenerational trauma.
The legendary Rhonda Byrne is talking all about MONEY!