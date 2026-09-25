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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Lucy Hale "Coming Home to Yourself"

Season 6 Episode 608 | 26m 46s

Actor Lucy Hale grew up on camera, from Pretty Little Liars through more than a decade in the spotlight, while privately struggling with anxiety and her relationship with alcohol. Now several years sober, Lucy speaks candidly about getting honest with herself, the freedom she found in recovery, and what it taught her about identity and self-worth.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 01/16/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Overcome the Fear of Failure & Live a Life Without Limits
Emmanuel Acho shares insights on overcoming fear, handling criticism, and achieving goals.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Set Essential Boundaries for Healthier Relationships
Discover key relationship boundaries and their benefits with Melissa Urban.
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Inky Johnson
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Evy Poumpouras
Evy Poumpouras shares insights on how to become the most effective communicator.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
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Neurosurgeon and author Dr. James R. Doty explores the fascinating science of manifestation.
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Dr. B explains the critical connection between gut health and mental health.
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