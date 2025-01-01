The Genius Engineering Behind Lady Liberty

Extras
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
A musket ball reveals the deadly reality of Revolutionary War combat.
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
A controversial symbol was removed from Lady Liberty's original design. Here's why.
Rare photographs reveal how the Statue of Liberty was constructed piece by piece.
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Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.