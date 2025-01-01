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Secrets of the Dead

The Genius Engineering Behind Lady Liberty

Season 23 Episode 6 | 3m 34s

Most people know Gustave Eiffel as the builder of the Eiffel Tower. Fewer know that he also designed the internal iron framework that supports the Statue of Liberty. His revolutionary engineering allowed the massive copper monument to withstand wind, weather, and even hurricanes, all while remaining remarkably flexible.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
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Clip: S23 E8 | 1:37
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Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
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A controversial symbol was removed from Lady Liberty's original design. Here's why.
Clip: S23 E6 | 1:29
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Clip: S23 E6 | 2:28
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