Sesame Street

Our Family Musical

Season 54 Episode 20 | 25m 55s

Mia writes a musical about her family for a school project. She sings about how special it is to grow up in a family with two different cultures and bringing those two cultures together.

Aired: 10/10/24 | Expires: 11/08/24
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby’s Magical Sleepover
Gabrielle, Charlie, and Abby are having a sleepover!
Episode: S54 E4 | 25:55
Watch 1:58
Sesame Street
What Friends are For with Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose sings about how special friendships are with her friends on Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E1 | 1:58
Watch 1:15
Sesame Street
Reporter Grover: Bedtime Routines with the Count
Reporter Grover interviews the Count about his bedtime routine.
Clip: S54 E4 | 1:15
Watch 5:05
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Nature Explorers: Butterfly
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Tango become Nature Explorers to find a monarch butterfly!
Clip: S54 E1 | 5:05
Watch 0:42
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: S
Today's letter of the day is S! What starts with the letter S?
Clip: S54 E9 | 0:42
Watch 2:46
Sesame Street
The Cubby Corner Quiz
Ji-Young and Baby Bear quiz their friends on the alphabet in their new game show!
Clip: S54 E9 | 2:46
Watch 1:17
Sesame Street
Abby, Charlie, and Gabrielle's Bedtime Routines
Abby, Charlie, and Gabrielle share their different bedtime routines at their sleepover.
Clip: S54 E4 | 1:17
Watch 2:39
Sesame Street
Kindness with Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson and her friends on Sesame Street share different ways to show kindness!
Clip: S54 E9 | 2:39
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Feelings Fair
Sesame Street is having a Feelings Fair where all the games and food are about feelings!
Episode: S54 E22 | 25:55
Watch 5:02
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Instruments
It's time for Elmo's World! Today, Elmo learns all about musical instruments.
Clip: S53 E26 | 5:02
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Grover Game
Welcome to Street Carnival Day! Cookie Monster is playing the Grover Game.
Episode: S54 E16 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Oct-dough-pus
Grover and his friend, the octopus, are helping at Hooper’s Store.
Episode: S54 E2 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Shabbat Shalom!
Charlie and her family have Shabbat dinner in the arbor and share their special meal with friends.
Episode: S54 E25 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Proud of My Name
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Rosita join a basketball team!
Episode: S54 E3 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Morning Routine
Elmo and Abby help Crystal the Ball come up with a morning routine.
Episode: S54 E8 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Can They Be Friends?
Reporter Grover asks his friends if they can be friends since they’re in different grades.
Episode: S54 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Abby’s Magical Sleepover
Gabrielle, Charlie, and Abby are having a sleepover!
Episode: S54 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Are You Ready for School?
When Rudy and Zoe feel nervous about getting ready for kindergarten.
Episode: S54 E9 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Feelings Fair
Sesame Street is having a Feelings Fair where all the games and food are about feelings!
Episode: S54 E22 | 25:55
Watch 25:25
Sesame Street
Make Music with Bob
Bob helps Abby learn all about musical instruments.
Episode: S53 E26 | 25:25