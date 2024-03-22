100 WVIA Way
Simply Ming

Crab Cakes

Season 18 Episode 1807

This week on Simply Ming, Chef Tsai is going big on the crab. Chef Tsai prepares delicious Crab Cakes with a Lemon Aioli, and then follows that up with a vegetarian version-GF “Crab” Cakes with Lemon Aioli and Pineapple Smash.

Aired: 04/23/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Crab Cakes
Simply Ming
Bok Choi
Chef Tsai prepares bok choi in two flavorful casseroles; Five-Spice Old Fashioned.
S18 E1801
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Okonomiyake/Japanese Pizza
Chef Tsai cooks up two versions of Okonomiyaki/Japanese Pizza; Cucumber-Mint Saketini.
S18 E1802
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Broccoli and Beef
Beef and Broccoli Noodles; Vegan Beef and Broccoli Bing; Wasabi Michelada.
S18 E1805
Ginger-Miso
Simply Ming
Ginger-Miso
Miso, ginger and sushi rice are used to create two dishes; Orange-Ginger Wine Spritzer.
S18 E1803
Dessert @Home
Simply Ming
Dessert @Home
Five-Spice Orange Pound Cake, Warm GF Chocolate Rice Cake; Espresso-Bourbon Cream Martini.
S18 E1804
Meuniere
Simply Ming
Meuniere
Chef Tsai cooks Sole Meuniere and a vegetarian version, accompanied with Chive Rice.
S18 E1811
Frites
Simply Ming
Frites
Steak Frites; Portobello Frites; Gin and Tonic with anise, cloves and cinnamon.
S18 E1813
Sushi from Maui
Simply Ming
Sushi from Maui
Chef Tsai assembles homestyle sushi, and a Sake Royal made with Junmai sake and cassis.
S18 E1810
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Wings and Tempura
Chef Tsai cooks two popular favorites: Buffalo Chicken Wings and Vegetable Tempura.
S18 E1812
Ravioli Two Ways
Simply Ming
Ravioli Two Ways
Shrimp Ravioli in a Watercress Nage; Edamame-Shiitake Ravioli in a Thai Coconut Broth.
S18 E1806
Watch 25:03
Simply Ming
On the Road in California: Santa Cruz
We are in sunny Santa Cruz to explore fusion Mexican delicacies with chef Kendra Baker.
S17 E1720
Watch 25:02
Simply Ming
On the Road in California: Monterey
Ming is in Monterey, CA with renowned chef Paul Corsentino.
S17 E1721
Watch 25:03
Simply Ming
On the Road in California: San José
Ming learns about Portuguese cuisine with chefs Jessica Carreira and David Costa.
S17 E1722
Watch 24:59
Simply Ming
On the Road in California: Northern California
We are in Northern California with renowned chef Kenji López-Alt.
S17 E1719
Watch 24:59
Simply Ming
Ming Tsai with guest Jodi Adams
On this episode, Ming is joined by James Beard Award winning chef Jodi Adams.
S17 E1723
Watch 26:38
Simply Ming
On the Road in Hawaii: Isaac Boncaco
Ming is on the road in Hawaii with chef Isaac Bancaco.
S17 E1724
Watch 26:38
Simply Ming
On the Road in Hawaii: Mom & Pops
Ming is On the Road in Hawaii! His fourth stop finds him in Honolulu with his parents.
S17 E1726
Watch 26:38
Simply Ming
On the Road in Hawaii: Ed Kenney
Ming is in Oahu with three-time James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Ed Kenney.
S17 E1725
Watch 25:02
Simply Ming
Ming Tsai with guest William Kovel
Critically acclaimed chef William Kovel joins Ming in his loft kitchen.
S17 E1718
Watch 25:07
Simply Ming
Ming Tsai with guest Ken Oringer
James Beard Award winning chef Ken Oringer joins Ming to whip up some weekend favorites.
S17 E1712