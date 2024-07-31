100 WVIA Way
Star Gazers

The Goat, the Frog and the Rings of Saturn | August 26 - September 1

Season 47 Episode 35 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ427 Aug 26 - Sept 1, 2024 “The Goat, the Frog and the Rings of Saturn”

Aired: 07/30/24
Watch 2:39
Star Gazers
Black Holes: Why Do They Exist?
How do Black holes form?
Special: 2:39
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Months of Moon-Planet Meetups | August 19 - August 25
Star Gazers STGZ426 August 19-25, 2024 “Months of Moon-Planet Meetups”
Episode: S47 E34 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
See an Exploding Star in 2024 | August 12 - August 18 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ425 August 12-18, 2024 “See an Exploding Star in 2024”
Episode: S47 E33 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Good Year for a Big Meteor Shower | August 5 - August 11
Star Gazers STGZ424 August 5-11, 2024 “Good Year for a Big Meteor Shower”
Episode: S47 E32 | 1:00
Watch 1:16
Star Gazers
What Are The Pillars of Creation?
Learn about the Pillars of Creation. Explore how these formations teach us about star formation.
Special: 1:16
Watch 2:58
Star Gazers
How to Reduce Light Pollution
Light pollution affects more than 80% of people on Earth, diminishing the beauty of our night sky.
Special: 2:58
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Keep an Eye on the Moon | July 15 - July 21
Star Gazers STG421 July 15-21, 2024 “Keep an Eye on the Moon”
Episode: S47 E29 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Spot Sagittarius the Centaur | July 29 - August 4
Star Gazers STG423 July 29 - August 4, 2024 “Spot Sagittarius the Centaur”
Episode: S47 E31 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Friendly Moon Smoochies | July 22 - July 28
Star Gazers STG422 July 22-28, 2024 “Friendly Moon Smoochies”
Episode: S47 E30 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
How to Find a Supermassive Black Hole | July 1 - July 7
Star Gazers STG419 July 1-7, 2024 “How to Find a Supermassive Black Hole”
Episode: S47 E27 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Saturn In Retrograde | June 17 - June 23
Star Gazers STGZ417 June 17-23, 2024 “Saturn is in Retrograde What Does it Mean?”
Episode: S47 E25 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Summer and it's Stars | June 3 - June 9
Star Gazers STGZ415 June 3-9, 2024 “Summer is Coming and So Are It’s Stars”
Episode: S47 E23 | 1:00