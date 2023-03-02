100 WVIA Way
Star Gazers

Find Two Twins Tonight | March 27 - April 2

Season 46 Episode 13 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ305 March 27 - April 2, 2023 “Find Two Twins Tonight”

Aired: 03/01/23
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Two Conjunctions, One Night | April 8 - April 14
Star Gazers STGZ407 April 8-14, 2024 “Two Conjunctions, One Night”
Episode: S47 E15 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Without This Star Astronomers Are Lost | April 15 - April 21
Star Gazers STGZ408 April 15-21, 2024 “Without This Star Astronomers Are Lost”
Episode: S47 E16 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The 3 Cs of Spring | April 29 - May 5
Star Gazers STGZ410 April 29 -May 5, 2024 “The 3 Cs of Spring”
Episode: S47 E18 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Follow the Arc to Arcturus | April 22 - April 28
Star Gazers STGZ409 April 22-28, 2024 “Astronomy 101: Follow the Arc to Arcturus”
Episode: S47 E17 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Great American Solar Eclipse 2024 | April 1 - April 7
Star Gazers STGZ406 April 1-7, 2024 “The Great American Solar Eclipse 2024”
Episode: S47 E14 | 1:00
Watch 0:59
Star Gazers
The Super Spring Triangle 2024 | March 25 - March 31
Star Gazers STGZ405 March 25-31, 2024 “The Super Spring Triangle 2024”
Episode: S47 E13 | 0:59
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Orion and the Pleiades | March 4 - March 10
Star Gazers STGZ402 March 4-10, 2024 “Orion and the Pleiades”
Episode: S47 E10 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
See the Rare Zodiacal ‘False Dusk' | March 11 - March 17
Star Gazers STGZ403 March 11-17, 2024 “See the Rare Zodiacal ‘False Dusk'.”
Episode: S47 E11 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Lunar Eclipse Tips Libra’s Scales | March 18 - March 24
Star Gazers STGZ404 March 18-24, 2024 “Lunar Eclipse Tips Libra’s Scales”
Episode: S47 E12 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Taurus and Gemini | February 19 - 25
Star Gazers STGZ352 February 19-25, 2024 “Taurus and Gemini”
Episode: S47 E8 | 1:00
