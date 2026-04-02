Three Boys of Summer in the Sky | April 13 - April 19

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ607 April 6-12, 2026 “Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb”
Star Gazers STGZ610 April 27 - May 3, 2026 “Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon?”
Star Gazers STGZ609 April 20-26, 2026 “Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars”
Humanity is heading back to the moon!
On July 20, 1969, humanity achieved the unthinkable.
Star Gazers STGZ605 March 23-29, 2025 “Here's One of the First Constellations”
Star Gazers STGZ603 March 9-15, 2026 “It's a Sky Menagerie!”
Star Gazers STGZ602 March 2-8, 2026 “Moon Light Pollution?”
Star Gazers STGZ604 March 16-22, 2026 “Hey Internet, There's a Cat in the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ606 March 30 April 5, 2026 “Welcome Back the Super Spring Triangle”
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Star Gazers Season 49
-
Star Gazers Season 48
-
Star Gazers Season 47
-
Star Gazers Season 46
-
Star Gazers Season 45
-
Star Gazers Season 44
-
Star Gazers
-
Star Gazers Season 42
-
Star Gazers Season 41
-
Star Gazers Season 40
-
Star Gazers Season 39
-
Star Gazers Season 2
Star Gazers STGZ609 April 20-26, 2026 “Lyrid Meteor Shower and Spring Stars”
Star Gazers STGZ610 April 27 - May 3, 2026 “Why Don't We See the Back Side of the Moon?”
Star Gazers STGZ607 April 6-12, 2026 “Virgo Has the Ultimate Green Thumb”
Star Gazers STGZ606 March 30 April 5, 2026 “Welcome Back the Super Spring Triangle”
Star Gazers STGZ605 March 23-29, 2025 “Here's One of the First Constellations”
Star Gazers STGZ604 March 16-22, 2026 “Hey Internet, There's a Cat in the Sky”
Star Gazers STGZ602 March 2-8, 2026 “Moon Light Pollution?”
Star Gazers STGZ603 March 9-15, 2026 “It's a Sky Menagerie!”
Star Gazers STGZ550 February 2-8, 2026 “Why is the Night Sky Black and not Blue?”
Star Gazers STGZ551 February 9-15, 2026 “Happy 462nd Birthday Galileo!”