100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
tasteMAKERS

Food Building

Season 2 Episode 212 | 26m 46s

At Food Building in Minneapolis, makers focused on transparency, quality and sourcing are working side-by-side, supporting each other and working to build a better food system. Red Table Meat Co., Baker's Field Flour & Bread and Alemar Cheese craft products use locally-sourced ingredients and the chefs at Kieran’s Kitchen pull these artisan creations together on the plate, completing the circle.

Aired: 01/03/20
tasteMAKERS is made possible by our sponsors: Edward Jones, Fleischmann’s Yeast, AB Mauri, and Natural Tableware. tasteMAKERS is distributed by American Public Television.
Extras
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Adam Puchta Winery
Adam Puchta Winery - the oldest, continuously-owned family farmed winery in the US.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Bold Spoon Creamery
Bold Spoon Creamery’s Rachel Burns left finance to pursue a passion for ice cream.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Hildebrand Farms Dairy
By looking to the past, the family at Hildebrand Farms Dairy ensures the farm’s future.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Triple J Shrimp
At Triple J Shrimp, saltwater shrimp are raised sustainably 1000s of miles from the ocean.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Homie Hospitality
At Homie Hospitality, wood-fired feasts feature the bounty grown outside the kitchen door.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
MO Hives
MO Hives installs apiaries in vacant lots and creates green STEM opportunities for youth.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Dale Hollow Winery
At Dale Hollow Winery, a young couple is focused on making regional wines in the Ozarks.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 55:54
tasteMAKERS
tasteMAKERS - Winemaking in Missouri
From phylloxera to prohibition, this documentary traces the history of Missouri wine.
Special: 55:54
Watch 26:04
tasteMAKERS
Atlantic Sea Farms
Atlantic Sea Farms partners with lobstermen on the rocky coast of Maine to farm kelp.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:04
Watch 26:47
tasteMAKERS
Smoking Goose
Smoking Goose in Indianapolis is creating unique charcuterie that reflects Indiana farms.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • tasteMAKERS Season 4
  • tasteMAKERS Season 3
  • tasteMAKERS Season 2
  • tasteMAKERS Season 1
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Castor River Farms
Visit Castor River Farms, where they focus on regenerative practices for soil.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Yoli Tortilleria
At Yoli Tortilleria, they use local ingredients and traditional techniques.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Foeder Crafters of America
At Foeder Crafters of America, they handcraft massive beverage barrels.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
StilL 360
Visit a Missouri distiller handcrafting top rated spirits.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Adam Puchta Winery
Adam Puchta Winery - the oldest, continuously-owned family farmed winery in the US.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Bold Spoon Creamery
Bold Spoon Creamery’s Rachel Burns left finance to pursue a passion for ice cream.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Dale Hollow Winery
At Dale Hollow Winery, a young couple is focused on making regional wines in the Ozarks.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Homie Hospitality
At Homie Hospitality, wood-fired feasts feature the bounty grown outside the kitchen door.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
MO Hives
MO Hives installs apiaries in vacant lots and creates green STEM opportunities for youth.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
tasteMAKERS
Hildebrand Farms Dairy
By looking to the past, the family at Hildebrand Farms Dairy ensures the farm’s future.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46