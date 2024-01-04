Union Kitchen

Extras
Adam Puchta Winery - the oldest, continuously-owned family farmed winery in the US.
By looking to the past, the family at Hildebrand Farms Dairy ensures the farm’s future.
At Triple J Shrimp, saltwater shrimp are raised sustainably 1000s of miles from the ocean.
At Dale Hollow Winery, a young couple is focused on making regional wines in the Ozarks.
Bold Spoon Creamery’s Rachel Burns left finance to pursue a passion for ice cream.
MO Hives installs apiaries in vacant lots and creates green STEM opportunities for youth.
At Homie Hospitality, wood-fired feasts feature the bounty grown outside the kitchen door.
From phylloxera to prohibition, this documentary traces the history of Missouri wine.
In Portland, Oregon, Jacobsen Salt Co. harvests salt from the clean waters of Netarts Bay.
At Food Building in Minneapolis, makers focus on transparency, quality and sourcing.
Visit Castor River Farms, where they focus on regenerative practices for soil.
At Yoli Tortilleria, they use local ingredients and traditional techniques.
At Foeder Crafters of America, they handcraft massive beverage barrels.
Visit a Missouri distiller handcrafting top rated spirits.
