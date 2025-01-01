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The Gold

Episode 5 Preview

Season 2 Episode 5 | 30s

Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are in hiding around the world. As the police and criminal rivals close in on all fronts, the final chase begins.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 1:55
The Gold
90's Fashion
The cast describes the shift in fashion this season as the story moves into the 1990s.
Clip: S2 | 1:55
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 4 Preview
In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure continues to build.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 3 Preview
The police close in on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat gold.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 2 Preview
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
The Gold
Season 2's New Faces
Do we spy some new faces? The cast introduce some of the new additions to Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 1:50
Watch 2:00
The Gold
Inside Season 2
Hugh Bonneville, Tom Cullen, and more discuss what's ahead in Season 2 of The Gold.
Clip: S2 | 2:00
Watch 2:08
The Gold
Season 1 Recap
Refresh your memories of all the drama in Season 1 of The Gold.
Clip: S2 | 2:08
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Season 2 Teaser
Watch a new season of The Gold on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:05
The Gold
Season 2 Official Teaser
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! Watch The Gold Season 2 on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: 1:05
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 6 Preview
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 52:45
The Gold
Episode 6
The Brink’s-Mat criminals face their day in court. In Spain, a manhunt is launched.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are on the run around the world, as the police close in.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure continues to build.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 3
The police close in on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat gold.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 2
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 1
The police chase the other half of the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold after it resurfaces.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:05
Watch 53:50
The Gold
Episode 6
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:50
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Palmer is finally caught after attempting to escape to Brazil. Cooper is arrested but Parry escapes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Noye’s murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 3
The task force set up surveillance on Noye. A police raid ends in tragedy in Noye’s garden.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05