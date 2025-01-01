Extras
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Tanika speaks to Judith about her meddling in the case.
Natalie Dew (Tanikia) and Holli Dempsey (Alice) determine their dealbreakers.
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
The police arrive at the scene of the crime in a creepy manor house.
As the suspects' secrets unravel, the trio struggles to find a clear motive.
Tanika confronts the ladies about their involvement in the case and Judith has an epiphany.
Watch The Marlow Murder Club Season 3 only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
The cast give an inside look at The Marlow Murder Club Season 3.
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Natalie Dew and more discuss Season 3 relationships.
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The Marlow Murder Club Season 3
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The Marlow Murder Club Season 1
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
As the suspects’ secrets unravel, the trio struggles to find a clear motive.
Judith, Becks, and Suzie investigate the mayor of Marlow’s shocking death.
Can Judith and Becks catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?
Could the shocking accident at Marlow Sailing Club actually be the perfect murder?
Is the new body a coincidence, or could the killer behind Louis Oldham’s death have struck before?
A body is found in the middle of a suburban street, and the trio digs into secrets of the residents.