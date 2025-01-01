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VOCES

Extended Trailer | VOCES Shorts Season 2

1m 32s

Latino Public Broadcasting introduces the next wave of Latino storytelling through five films from rising filmmakers, spanning genres and geographies, from the US to Mexico to Puerto Rico, and capturing stories that are personal, urgent, and culturally resonant. They reflect a new generation of Latino storytellers redefining the narrative and expanding what Latino stories can look like on screen.

Extras
Watch 15:43
VOCES
My Queerceañera: Coming of Age at 50
At 50, Karyna, a trans immigrant, pursues her dream Quinceañera.
Special: 15:43
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Slumlord Millionaire
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
VOCES
Extended Trailer | Slumlord Millionaire
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 2:28
Watch 2:26
VOCES
The Bravos Defend Their Right to a Safe Home
The Bravo family in Brooklyn have been in a battle with their landlord for 15 years.
Clip: S2024 E5 | 2:26
Watch 3:16
VOCES
Residents in Manhattan’s Chinatown Fight for Their Homes
A group of residents in Manhattan’s Chinatown organize together to fight to stay in their homes.
Clip: S2024 E5 | 3:16
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Our Texas, Our Vote
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Preview: S2024 E4 | 0:30
Watch 5:15
VOCES
The Texas Border
The Texas Mexico border runs over one thousand miles and it has been a political issue for decades.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 5:15
Watch 5:42
VOCES
Chapter 1: Rose Petals
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 5:42
Watch 0:30
VOCES
Preview | Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 12:17
VOCES
Meet the Band
Meet the members of the Mambo Legends Orchestra.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 12:17
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • VOCES Season 2024
  • VOCES Season 2021
  • VOCES Season 2020
  • VOCES Season 2019
  • VOCES Season 2018
  • VOCES Season 2016
  • VOCES Season 2015
  • VOCES Season 2014
  • VOCES Season 2013
Watch 1:22:38
VOCES
Slumlord Millionaire
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:22:38
Watch 55:15
VOCES
Our Texas, Our Vote
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 55:15
Watch 54:47
VOCES
Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 54:47
Watch 1:25:29
VOCES
Almost American
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:25:29
Watch 55:09
VOCES
From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:09
Watch 55:21
VOCES
American Exile
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
Episode: S2021 E2 | 55:21
Watch 54:44
VOCES
Letters to Eloisa
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 54:44
Watch 55:39
VOCES
Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.
Episode: S2020 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:01
VOCES
Building the American Dream
Follow immigrant families rising up to seek justice in an industry rife with exploitation.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:01
Watch 54:16
VOCES
The Pushouts
Meet Dr. Victor Rios a former gang member working with youth being “pushed out” of school.
Episode: S2019 E3 | 54:16