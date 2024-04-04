Get Set for ET/Duck Plays the Piano

Extras
Frog and Bug try to figure out the ending to the rhyme, "Snug as a Bug."
Sheep performs a magic trick.
Frog and Duck are invited to a sleepover.
Pig and Ant play in the playground together.
Sheep is afraid to be on TV without her costume.
The Word friends realize that there is an "ant" in the word "giant"!
Shark is so eager to make friends, he doesn't correct Duck when he mispronounces his name.
Dog is searching for something that begins with the letter B, but Pig is puzzled.
When Pig's pie goes missing, Detective Sheep is on the case!
When Duck sees a truck for the first time, he feels afraid!
Frog helps Robot build a spaceship. / Duck and Dog learn about compound words.
Duck and Dog break the ice skating rink. / Duck searches for his missing letter X.
Frog and Sheep go on an exciting adventure. / Duck and Fly want to become firefighters.
When Frog sails away on a big kite he built, it's up to Duck and Shark to save him.
When Frog sails away on a big kite he built./The WordFriends play a game of Hide and Seek.
The friends save WordWorld from being covered in frosting. /Pig asks for help making jars.
Bear gets help sledding in the snow. / Shark is misunderstood.
Frog makes a 'Welcome Home' banner for Duck. / Duck breaks the L off Frog's lamp.
Dog and Duck want to throw a party. / Dog wants to play ball but his friends won't listen.
Duck wants to look terrific for his portrait. / Duck gets a case of stage fright.