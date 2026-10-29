Diwali in the Treeborhood/Sandcastle Success

Extras
Play a Treeborhood board game while helping Mr. E and the Wombats reach the surprise party!
Step right up! Play pattern games with Carly, CeCe, and Clyde at the Patternpalooza Fair!
Play Work It Out Wombats Patternpolooza Fair!
Fergus test-runs an epic date for Felicia./The Fishmans perform an underwater circus act.
Watch and Play with new Work It Out Wombats this June!
Ellie plans a visit home to Jamaica. / Zadie and Buckley have a playdate.
Join Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join Zeke and Snout on a treasure hunt in their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Join everyone for a campfire on the beach on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Enjoy a picnic on the moon with Zeke and Snout on their Adventures in Sunnyfunland!
Latest Episodes
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Sammy and Bex have a sleepover./It’s no fun when Zadie commandeers a dancing game.
The Wombats program the “Toy Maker.”/To hear Buzby’s song, the Wombats track down a noise.
The Wombats build a wind chime for Great Uncle Duper./Zeke struggles to make a clay Snout.