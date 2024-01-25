Police arrest teen with rifle outside Scranton High School

Scranton Police were there to intervene when a teenager with an assault weapon headed towards Scranton High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, police first received a report of a suspicious male at the Martz bus station on Lackawanna Avenue downtown. The caller said he was wearing all black and a red bandana, and that he asked someone for directions to the high school.

Police found the suspect across the street from Scranton High on Providence Rd.

The complaint alleges that he first gave police a false name, said he is homeless, and when asked if he had any weapons, he told them he had a knife.

Police found that he was concealing a .22 caliber long rifle underneath his shirt, with a fully loaded magazine and additional loose .22 caliber rounds in his backpack.

The minor is from Wilkes-Barre, and traveled on the bus from Wilkes-Barre to Scranton Wednesday morning.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, false identification to law enforcement, and more. The complaint says he will be charged as an adult, being that he is 15 years of age or older.

Police announced the arrest of a second suspect Thursday. A 14-year-old is in custody and will be charged as a juvenile, Scranton Police say.

Scranton School District instituted a Flexible Instruction Day on Thursday, keeping students and staff away from school buildings.