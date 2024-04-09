100 WVIA Way
Martin Sheen, the eclipse, and a sold out show at King's College

By Matthew Hinton | WVIA News
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT
Actor Martin Sheen does a readthrough of the script with the cast and crew of the play, "8."
Brad J Barry
Actor Martin Sheen does a readthrough of the script with the cast and crew of the play, "8."

A crowd gathered on the campus of King's College in downtown Wilkes-Barre Monday afternoon, chatting with excitement between bouts of catching a glimpse of the solar eclipse through the clouds. But the sun wasn't the only star on campus this week. Longtime actor, filmmaker, and celebrity activist Martin Sheen is visiting Kings to connect with the community and hold a play reading.

By the end of the eclipse’s totality, Sheen – known for his roles in Apocalypse Now, Wall Street, and The West Wing - was spotted across the quad shaking hands, smiling, and obliging a barrage of cell phone photos.

Not long after, Sheen made his way to George P. Maffei Theatre with nearly two dozen members of the Kings Theatre community, mostly students, to begin their first rehearsal together. The play, entitled “8”, is written by Dustin Lance Black. It recounts the closing arguments of Perry v. Schwarzenegger, the federal trial that led to the overturn of Proposition 8, California’s anti-gay marriage amendment. Black wrote the piece using courtroom transcripts when video of the proceedings would not be released.

Sheen is reading the role of Judge Vaughn Walker, and student actors and others from around campus filled in as the trial’s lawyers, witnesses, and talking-heads.

The set for the play, "8," at King's College.
1 of 5  — 2_Courtroom Drama.jpg
The set for the play, “8,” at King's College.
Brad J Barry
Attorney Joe Cosgrove at rehearsal.
2 of 5  — 3_Joe Cosgrove.jpg
Attorney Joe Cosgrove at rehearsal.
Brad J Barry
Actor Martin Sheen greets the cast of "8" at King's College.
3 of 5  — 4_Sheen Greets Cast.jpg
Actor Martin Sheen greets the cast of "8" at King's College.
Brad J Barry
Rehearsal begins with a readthrough of the script for the courtroom drama.
4 of 5  — 5_Rehearsal Begins.jpg
Rehearsal begins with a readthrough of the script for the courtroom drama.
Brad J Barry
King's College students gather on campus to watch the eclipse on Monday.
5 of 5  — 1_CampusEclipse.jpg
King's College students gather on campus to watch the eclipse on Monday.
Brad J Barry

King's Theatre’s Jahmeel Powers is one of the actors taking to the witness stand. He plays the role of David Blankenhorn, an expert witness and notable figurehead in efforts to ban gay marriage, whose testimony and position change by the end of the trial.

Powers took a moment to reflect on building his character by turning depositions into drama.

“He kind of takes the side of, like, y’know, marriage is traditionally scribed in one way. It’s really funny - kind of a comedic take on that, like, y’know, what is the definition of an 'expert witness’," Powers said.

"It was really great to be able to kind of look this guy up – not only look up who he is and what he represents, and what he does for a living, but I was actually able to see footage of like, the trial when he was giving the original testimony."

After rehearsal, director David Reynolds recounted how Sheen’s visit to campus was born out of a surprise meeting with the actor. Reynolds, who is also the Theatre department chair, recalls that Sheen was in town during the fall semester to visit his attorney and friend, Joe Cosgrove.

“And so he came, and we did the picture. But honestly before we even did the
picture, he (Martin) just kind of sat down by the Virgin Mary statue, and the kids all sat at his feet… and then he, just, it was two hours of addressing each one of them, by name …’What’s a favorite role of yours?’ and then just sharing stories about his time in the theatre and his time in – y’know it was an amazing experience for us, " Reynolds remembers.

"It was the night of our readthrough for Antony & Cleopatra, so that kicked off our Shakespeare production season. And then somewhere, I think, right before Christmas, actually Joe Cosgrove said this was something Martin wanted to do."

Back at the read table, Sheen and Cosgrove held court with the troupe of actors for more than an hour, discussing the content of the play and hearing personal stories from the actor’s long career.

"It's the sin of omission, right?" He asked. "That's what this is about. This fills the vacuum of omission … it's [doesn’t] mean you have to believe everything that’s being said here, or even support gay marriage. It doesn’t mean that. It just means you have to be present. Presente. And I think that that’s what brings me here.”

Both performances of “8” scheduled for Wednesday sold out within minutes of the
announcement going live on the King’s social media accounts, but anyone still interested can stream them live by visiting www.kings.edu.
Matthew Hinton | WVIA News
Matthew Hinton is a writer and freelance contributor to WVIA news. He lives in Forty Fort, and is an educator at Misericordia University, where he teaches writing and literature. He holds degrees from King's College and Wilkes University.
