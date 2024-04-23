State seeks funding for quality afterschool programs

The children spread across the room at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. Some played checkers. Others finished homework or looked forward to swimming later in the afternoon.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed investing $11.5 million to create a statewide Building Opportunity through Out of School Time, or BOOST, program to increase access to before- and afterschool programming for children statewide.

That includes programs like the one at the YMCA in Wilkes-Barre. About 85 children in kindergarten through fifth grades attend the program before or after school. Jennifer Brennan, vice president of child care, said transportation constraints keep the program from expanding to even more children. Additional funding could mean more children receive services.

Brennan’s own daughter attends the program.

“I'm a full-time, working single mom, so it's essential for me to (have) somebody pick her up from school,” she said. “Their school day is six and a half hours, and we work eight. So just having the safe, quality programming for people I think is a huge selling point.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Liam VanBuren-Morgan, 5, plays checkers after school at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA in Wilkes-Barre.

Democrat Lt. Gov. Austin Davis joined Republican state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver at the Milton branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA earlier this month. Davis said kids deserve to feel safe in their communities, and parents should have peace of mind when they’re working to support their families. Davis grew up going to the Boys and Girls Club in his hometown of McKeesport, Allegheny County.

“I know firsthand the value of afterschool programs in our community,” he said during the visit. “At their most basic level, they provide structure for students after the school day ends. But the best programs enhance and expand on what our kids are learning at school, giving them social skills, homework help, sports and exercise, music, art, theater and so much more.”

For every $1 invested in out-of-school-time programs in Pennsylvania, the return on investment is $6.69, according to a June 2021 report by the Joint State Government Commission. The commission recommended establishing a “dedicated and reliable funding stream” for afterschool providers, which Shapiro has proposed in his 2024-25 budget.

The Afterschool Alliance estimates that for every Pennsylvania child enrolled in an afterschool program, there are four more waiting for an available program. A report by Fight Crime: Invest in Kids found that afterschool programs play a vital role for children between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with a 70% drop in juvenile crime corresponding with the rise in availability of afterschool opportunities across the country.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Zhamiere Joiner, 10, works on his homework at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA in Wilkes-Barre.

Back in Wilkes-Barre, students prepared to head to the gymnasium. Along with homework help, staff ensures students get physical activity and have activities centered around social-emotional learning and anti-bullying.

Children said they love visiting the YMCA to spend time with friends. Seven-year-old Jacob Smith enjoys the macaroni and cheese the center sometimes offers as a dinner option and explained how to play his favorite game, “sharks and minnows.”

“The last person that's not tagged is the new shark for the next round,” he said.