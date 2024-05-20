100 WVIA Way
Photo focus: Wilkes-Barre's Fine Arts Fiesta

By Aimee Dilger
Published May 20, 2024 at 9:51 PM EDT
Nikell Ferran, 4, gets a ride on his dad Emeryn's shoulders through one of the tents on Wilkes-Barres Public Square during the Fine Arts Fiesta.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Nikell Ferran, 4, gets a ride on his dad Emeryn's shoulders through one of the tents on Wilkes-Barres Public Square during the Fine Arts Fiesta.

The Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre took over Public Square from May 16 to 19.

The yearly event featured 40 artists, juried exhibits and a full slate of daily performances from local groups.

Alex Smith of Artsmith Customs Carving makes a spoon at the Fine Arts Fiesta.
1 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta011
Alex Smith of Artsmith Customs Carving makes a spoon at the Fine Arts Fiesta.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A unique bust of a woman made of nuts was on display at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
2 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta010
A unique bust of a woman made of nuts was on display at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Fine Arts Fiesta Mime entertains attendees.
3 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta009
The Fine Arts Fiesta Mime entertains attendees.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Caricature artist John Krupa works on a drawing of a cat during the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
4 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta008
Caricature artist John Krupa works on a drawing of a cat during the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Matt Szychowski works on an illustration in his tent on Public Square during Wilkes-Barre's Fine Arts Fiesta.
5 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta007
Matt Szychowski works on an illustration in his tent on Public Square during Wilkes-Barre's Fine Arts Fiesta.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Artist-in-Residence Eileen Keats, of Peaceful Potter, assists Autumn DelVecchio, 7, in pulling a pot.
6 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta006
Artist-in-Residence Eileen Keats, of Peaceful Potter, assists Autumn DelVecchio, 7, in pulling a pot.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Tiny MinPin Minnie walks with her family while wearing a sweater through the Fine Arts Fiesta on Friday.
7 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta005
Tiny MinPin Minnie walks with her family while wearing a sweater through the Fine Arts Fiesta on Friday.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Ally, 8, and Payton Cardillo, 15, look at art hanging in the adult art tent at Fine Arts Fiesta.
8 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta004
Ally, 8, and Payton Cardillo, 15, look at art hanging in the adult art tent at Fine Arts Fiesta.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Brandon Brisk Band performs Friday night at the Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
9 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta003
The Brandon Brisk Band performs Friday night at the Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Norah Gallagher, 4, tests out some new dance moves at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
10 of 10  — 05172024_Fiesta002
Norah Gallagher, 4, tests out some new dance moves at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Aimee Dilger
See stories by Aimee Dilger