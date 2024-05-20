Photo focus: Wilkes-Barre's Fine Arts Fiesta
The Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre took over Public Square from May 16 to 19.
The yearly event featured 40 artists, juried exhibits and a full slate of daily performances from local groups.
Alex Smith of Artsmith Customs Carving makes a spoon at the Fine Arts Fiesta.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A unique bust of a woman made of nuts was on display at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Fine Arts Fiesta Mime entertains attendees.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Caricature artist John Krupa works on a drawing of a cat during the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Matt Szychowski works on an illustration in his tent on Public Square during Wilkes-Barre's Fine Arts Fiesta.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Artist-in-Residence Eileen Keats, of Peaceful Potter, assists Autumn DelVecchio, 7, in pulling a pot.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Tiny MinPin Minnie walks with her family while wearing a sweater through the Fine Arts Fiesta on Friday.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Ally, 8, and Payton Cardillo, 15, look at art hanging in the adult art tent at Fine Arts Fiesta.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Brandon Brisk Band performs Friday night at the Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Norah Gallagher, 4, tests out some new dance moves at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News