EVENTFUL: Step into Time Warp as 'Rocky Horror Show' opens at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

The cast of “Rocky Horror Show” wants you to stay for the night.

Or maybe a bite?

For four shows over Halloween weekend, they will thrill, chill and fulfill audience members with the production of the purposely campy, musical horror comedy at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

“It's not for the faint of heart, but it is an absolute blast, if you let your hair down for it,” said Claire Joelle, marketing director for the theatre and production coordinator for "Rocky Horror."

The theatre on North Main Street has put on a production of "Rocky" for more than a decade near Halloween.

Both Joelle, and Kilber Rubio, the play’s director, say the spooky holiday is the perfect time for the show.

"Halloween is a lot about being yourself. You like to dress up as ... either your favorite characters, your favorite inspirations. And I feel like that helps really people identify with who they really are, and 'Rocky' is really about that,” Rubio said.

Come to the theater, see what's on the stage

In “Rocky Horror” main characters, Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, get a flat tire during a rainstorm and end up at the home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist from outer space.

Aimee Dilger/Kat Bolus / WVIA News Ray Hopkins, left, as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre's production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Tim Curry, right, made the role iconic in the 1975 film version of the play.

They just needed to use the phone.

Actor Tim Curry is iconic in the role. In the film, he wears a full face of makeup, a sparkly corset, garter straps and stockings. On his feet are chunky high heels.

Ray Hopkins is playing the good doctor for the Little Theater. He traded in the strappy-heels for black patent leather stiletto boots.

Brad and Janet go through a journey of self discovery all while the zany cast of characters, seemingly loyal to the alien doctor, prepare for Frank-N-Furters’ latest creation, a man named Rocky with blond hair and a tan.

On Monday, cast members prepared for a full run-through of the show.

Zach Rossetti, who plays Brad, and Rachel Bath, as Janet, rehearsed an early scene in the show when the couple first shows up at Dr. Frank N. Furter’s spooky castle.

Rossetti and Bath followed other cast members, called the “phantoms,” dressed in distressed capes and holding lanterns as they sang “there’s a light over at the Frankenstein place.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Zach Rossetti, as Brad, Rachel Bath, as Janet, and two of the three phantoms, played by Skylar Conway, Annah Giralde and Emily Makakavage, rehearse "The Rocky Horror Show" at The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre.

Shiver with anticipation

“Rocky Horror” was originally written as a stage production and premiered in London in 1973. Two years later, it was turned into a movie. The film tanked in the beginning, but became a cult classic as a midnight movie, where people come to the movie theater in costume.

The Little Theatre’s "Rocky Horror" encourages audience members to come dressed in costume. They’ll also receive loot bags before the show with items they can use to get involved in the production. The play is known for its audience participation and callbacks. There are traditional lines that people yell out at certain points in the show.

"This is such a unique show because of that, because we encourage the participation. You're not just sitting in your seat watching, you're kind of part of it," said Joelle.

During rehearsal, Daniel Beeferman, who plays Dr. Scott, sat front row and yelled out to the cast to prepare them for the weekend.

Joelle said "Rocky Horror" is a horror movie without actually being a horror movie.

"It definitely plays on those tropes, like the monstrous creation and, you know, the virginal main character, and it's just it plays on all of those themes,” she said.

1 of 4 — 10272025_Rocky007.jpg John Bubul plays Riff-Raff in the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre production of the "Rocky Horror Show." Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 10272025_Rocky001.jpg Richard Wilkins rehearses to play the narrator in the "Rocky Horror Show" this weekend at The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 10272025_Rocky006.jpg Musicians perform live on stage during musical productions at the The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 10272025_Rocky005.jpg Kilber Rubio, who directed this year's performance of the "Rocky Horror Show," watches rehearsal in the audience at the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Dig it if you can

Little Theatre's performance is directed by someone different each year and the cast changes.

“Each director brings a different vision, each director brings a different way of presenting it,” Joelle said.

Last year, it was a Victorian Gothic musical horror comedy. This year, Rubio is taking it in a quirky direction. He said he pulled influence from different movies and the play’s revival 10 years ago in London’s West End.

He saw the show for the first time last year.

"After learning more about it, for directing it just really, like, it's become one of my favorite productions," he said. "I feel like a big theme of this show is really being yourself and, like, being unapologetic about that, and just, you know, being okay with who you are and just living life.”

Joelle agrees.

"It really is just that enduring theme of being free to express yourself, even if you're a little weird, even if you're a lot weird, it's kind of a safe space," she said.

How to go on a strange journey

The show premieres today, Thursday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m., at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 37 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Additional shows include: Friday at 7 p.m. and midnight; and Saturday at 8 p.m.