SEIU, Geisinger reach labor deal to avert strike in Luzerne County

Service Employees International Union has agreed to a three-year labor agreement with Geisinger, averting a strike by unionized licensed professional nurses and technical employees at three facilities in Luzerne County.

Union members last month had voted to strike for five days this week over unfair labor practices. The walkout by licensed professional nurses and technical employees would have affected Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, and Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint in Jenkins Township.

The contract accepted by 340 LPNs and radiology, procedural, therapy, and respiratory employees includes average pay increases of 17.5% over three years, with no regular employees receiving less than 12.5%, and some techs seeing raises as high as 44.5%, SEIU officials said.

Other provisions include pay scales and clinical ladders to reward experience and qualification, the elimination of wage caps for senior staff, as well incentives for teaching new staff, floating to different areas, and being in charge.

“We are proud to negotiate a union contract that will help us recruit and retain essential staff and ensures we have a voice at work to advocate for our patients and our profession,” said Courtney Ryman, interventional radiologic technologist.

Geisinger released a statement saying the system was pleased to reach an agreement that recognizes "the outstanding care" provided by the LPNs and technologists.

"The agreement they’ve ratified puts them among the most well-compensated professionals for their positions in our market," the statement added.

The employees had been negotiating with Geisinger since voting to join SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania last June.

Registered nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, who also are members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, are set to begin negotiations later this year for a contract that expires Jan. 31, 2025.