PHOTO FOCUS: Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade & Festival celebrates the region's diversity

By Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
A man waves flags in the Pride section of the parade.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
A man waves flags in the Pride section of the parade.

Wilkes-Barre’s seventh annual Multicultural Parade and Festival, a celebration of the region’s diversity, was held on Saturday.

A festival on Public Square was held after the parade. The event featured cultural music, art and cuisine. Disability advocates, churches and several ethnic groups also took part.

Wilkes University students march in the parade.
Wilkes University students march in the parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
King's College students provide a diverse representation in Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
King's College students provide a diverse representation in Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
King's College students wave flags from different countries during Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
King's College students wave flags from different countries during Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Members of the Dominican Republic community walk in Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
Members of the Dominican Republic community walk in Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
People march with flags representing India.
People march with flags representing India.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A young boy tips his hat as he walks in Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade.
A young boy tips his hat as he walks in Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Members of the Phillipino community walk in the parade.
Members of the Phillipino community walk in the parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Members of the Dominican Republic community dance in the parade.
Members of the Dominican Republic community dance in the parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Aztec dancers perform down Wilkes-Barre's Main Street.
The Aztec dancers perform down Wilkes-Barre's Main Street.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Drummers play for the Aztec dancers during the Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade.
Drummers play for the Aztec dancers during the Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Children hold flags from different countries as they ride in Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Children hold flags from different countries as they ride in Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Bill Browne, president of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP, waves from a car driven by David Yonki, Wilkes-Barre's health educator.
Bill Browne, president of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP, waves from a car driven by David Yonki, Wilkes-Barre's health educator.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade Grand Marshal Dan Kimbrough leads the parade with Mike Slusser, the city special events coordinator. Kimbrough is the founder of Park Multimedia. He moved to the region in 2008 to teach media studies at Misericordia University and is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through his work and community involvement.
Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade Grand Marshal Dan Kimbrough leads the parade with Mike Slusser, the city special events coordinator. Kimbrough is the founder of Park Multimedia. He moved to the region in 2008 to teach media studies at Misericordia University and is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through his work and community involvement.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
DJ Jimmy Gee emcees the multicultural day program in Wilkes-Barre.
DJ Jimmy Gee emcees the multicultural day program in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A member of the El Rey Azteca mariachi band tunes his violin.
A member of the El Rey Azteca mariachi band tunes his violin.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Mariachi Rey Azteca performs on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.
Mariachi Rey Azteca performs on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Emerald Isle Step Dancers make their way down Main Street.
Emerald Isle Step Dancers make their way down Main Street.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

