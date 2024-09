PHOTO FOCUS: Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade & Festival celebrates the region's diversity

13 of 17 — 09142024_multicultural001.jpg

Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade Grand Marshal Dan Kimbrough leads the parade with Mike Slusser, the city special events coordinator. Kimbrough is the founder of Park Multimedia . He moved to the region in 2008 to teach media studies at Misericordia University and is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through his work and community involvement.