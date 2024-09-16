PHOTO FOCUS: Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade & Festival celebrates the region's diversity
Wilkes-Barre’s seventh annual Multicultural Parade and Festival, a celebration of the region’s diversity, was held on Saturday.
A festival on Public Square was held after the parade. The event featured cultural music, art and cuisine. Disability advocates, churches and several ethnic groups also took part.
1 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural014.jpg
Wilkes University students march in the parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural013.jpg
King's College students provide a diverse representation in Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural012.jpg
King's College students wave flags from different countries during Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural011.jpg
Members of the Dominican Republic community walk in Wilkes-Barre's multicultural parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural007.jpg
People march with flags representing India.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural008.jpg
A young boy tips his hat as he walks in Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural009.jpg
Members of the Phillipino community walk in the parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural010.jpg
Members of the Dominican Republic community dance in the parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural004.jpg
The Aztec dancers perform down Wilkes-Barre's Main Street.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural003.jpg
Drummers play for the Aztec dancers during the Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
11 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural002.jpg
Children hold flags from different countries as they ride in Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
12 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural016.jpg
Bill Browne, president of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP, waves from a car driven by David Yonki, Wilkes-Barre's health educator.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
13 of 17 — 09142024_multicultural001.jpg
Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade Grand Marshal Dan Kimbrough leads the parade with Mike Slusser, the city special events coordinator. Kimbrough is the founder of Park Multimedia. He moved to the region in 2008 to teach media studies at Misericordia University and is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through his work and community involvement.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
14 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural006
DJ Jimmy Gee emcees the multicultural day program in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
15 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural005.jpg
A member of the El Rey Azteca mariachi band tunes his violin.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
16 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural018.jpg
Mariachi Rey Azteca performs on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
17 of 17 — 09142024_Multicultural017.jpg
Emerald Isle Step Dancers make their way down Main Street.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News