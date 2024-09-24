Fully charged: Electric school buses make debut in Scranton

The school bus started without the roar and thunder of a diesel engine, as Scranton School District leaders on Tuesday took a short ride on a new electric bus.

The new vehicles will soon replace some diesel school buses in the city.

In 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program awarded 25 buses to the district’s transportation contractor, Pete’s Garage. The first six of those buses arrived at the West Scranton bus garage this week and will be on the road in coming weeks.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Scranton School District Superintendent Erin Keating speaks about the new electric buses during a media event on Tuesday.

“The electric buses that are behind us are more than just a mode of transportation. They represent a step forward for a greener Scranton, and they promote the health of our students and the greater community,” said Erin Keating, district superintendent. “As we move forward with this very exciting initiative, I want us all to embrace this change as an opportunity to educate our students about sustainability and innovation and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards.”

With funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the clean bus program allocated $5 billion through 2026 to replace existing buses with electric versions.

This month, the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations issued a scathing report on the program celebrated by the Biden administration. The GOP lawmakers cited significant delays, higher costs for the bus compared to traditional diesel buses and the reliance on China for parts.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News One of Scranton's new electric buses is seen in the reflection.

As of Aug. 1, the program has awarded $2.7 billion in funding for 8,651 electric buses.

Greater Nanticoke Area, awarded 15 buses that were scheduled to arrive in October 2023, is still waiting for delivery, Superintendent Ronald Grevera said Tuesday.

Rich Tarapchak, an account manager for bus sales company Rohrer, said GNA’s buses would be “coming soon.” He attended Tuesday’s press event at the Scranton bus garage and said remaining buses for Scranton would be delivered in the next two weeks.

He has also helped districts in Potter and Bradford County with grants and new electric buses, and those buses are now in use, he said.

The Scranton School Board approved participation in the grant program after great debate, about five months after the 2022 EPA announcement. In exchange, Pete’s Garage agreed to provide $450,000 in credits to the district over five years. The district uses between 50 and 60 buses daily, with 25 of them expected to be electric before the end of the year.

The buses, built in North Carolina, cost about $375,000. The body of the bus is identical to a diesel bus, but the drivetrain is different. The buttons and switches are located in the same places inside, but instead of a fuel gauge, there’s a display that shows how much the bus is charged. The buses can travel 140 miles on a full charge.

Scranton School Board President Ty Holmes said the buses will be “vital” to help reduce emissions and greenhouse gasses. He hopes to set an example for other districts to follow.

“We always want to lead from the front,” he said. “We're looking forward to them. I think our students will benefit from them. They're beautiful.”