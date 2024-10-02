100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RECIPES OF THE REGION: Rich dessert stirs up sweet memories at Wilkes-Barre Greek festival

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Tom Iliadis brushes butter on the sheet of phyllo dough to prepare for the Greek food festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Tom Iliadis puts the dessert on a tray to prepare for the Greek food festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Tom Iliadis brushes butter on the sheet of phyllo dough before scooping custard and folding the dessert.

Food unites people from diverse cultures, backgrounds & ages like nothing else. Join us at the table as we serve up generations of family recipes, traditions & memories in our new series, Recipes of the Region.

Around a long table, a group of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church volunteers celebrate their heritage and prepare a popular dessert for the annual fall food festival — which starts today.

“We do what we can to keep the church alive,” said Iliadis, president of the church council – and “chief cook” as his volunteers call him. “It's exposure for us, and it's a little bit of promotion too… People come and ask questions about the homeland and all that.”

Galaktoboureko is a traditional Greek dessert, and the volunteers planned to make 700 that morning. A custard made from eggs, sugar and farina, commonly known as Cream of Wheat, is wrapped in phyllo dough. A syrup with flavors of lemon, orange and cinnamon is poured on the dessert after it’s baked. Some people make galaktoboureko in a pan and cut it into pieces, or like the church, make it into individual pieces, which sell for $4 each.

Iliadis refilled the bowls of melted butter and passed out more sheets of phyllo. The church froze the desserts so they could be baked right before the festival. With the menu including gyros, roasted chicken, stuffed grape leaves and other desserts, some options must be made in advance.

At the long table in the church’s lower level, the volunteers catch up on each other’s families and reminisce about making the desserts with their own families.

“It's one thing to see them in church on Sunday, you know, when everybody's dressed up nicely and all that," Iliadis said. “It’s very different when you're at the food festival.”

Theresa Karambelas learned about Greek food from her in-laws.

“I'm Italian. I married a Greek, so ask me about lasagna or ravioli.” she said, laughing.

Her late husband, Clayton, loved pastitsio, a baked pasta dish with a bechamel sauce. His favorite dessert was galaktoboureko.

Cathie Julius makes galaktoboureko for the Wilkes-Barre church's food festival.
1 of 4  — 0S4A7937.jpg
Cathie Julius makes galaktoboureko for the Wilkes-Barre church's food festival.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Church volunteers make galaktoboureko for the Wilkes-Barre church's food festival.
2 of 4  — 0S4A7924.jpg
Church volunteers make galaktoboureko for the Wilkes-Barre church's food festival.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
After the galaktoboureko is baked, a syrup with lemon, cinnamon and orange is poured on top.
3 of 4  — 0S4A7939.jpg
After the galaktoboureko is baked, a syrup with lemon, cinnamon and orange is poured on top.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News
Theresa Karambelas learned about Greek food from her in-laws and volunteers at the annual festival.
4 of 4  — 0S4A7941.jpg
Theresa Karambelas learned about Greek food from her in-laws and volunteers at the annual festival.
Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

As Cathie Julius folded the phyllo, she thought about her parents, who came from Greece. Her mom made galaktoboureko, too.

“It's all good. This is about the same, I have to say. It's very good,” she said.

This is the 17th year for the festival, which serves as the main fundraiser for the church. The church also hosts a food festival in the spring. The festival starts today and runs through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Pick up is at 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre.

Iliadis also volunteers at the food festival at Scranton's Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. That festival will be held Oct. 16-18.

Galaktoboureko

Filling
6 cups milk
3⁄4 cup farina
6 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 stick butter
1 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla
1⁄2 tsp. almond extract

Syrup
1 1⁄2 cups sugar
3⁄4 cup water
Peel of 1⁄4 lemon
2 tsp. lemon juice
3 orange slices
Small stick of cinnamon

Assembly
1 1⁄4 lbs of phyllo #7
3 sticks butter


Directions

Syrup
Combine all ingredients except lemon juice in a sauce pan and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Add lemon juice and simmer for another 5 minutes.
Let it cool.

Filling
In a medium bowl, beat eggs and sugar well.
In a large sauce pan, warm milk slowly, being careful not to burn it (use a double boiler if you have one).
When the milk is almost boiling, add the farina slowly, constantly stirring until it begins to thicken.
Pour the egg mixture into the milk and keep stirring till it thickens to a consistency of thick oatmeal.
Add 1 stick of butter, vanilla and almond extract. Stir until butter is melted and remove from heat.
Let the filling cool for about 2 hours (can also put in the refrigerator overnight).

Assembly
Melt 3 sticks of butter.
Open the phyllo.
Take one sheet of phyllo, butter it and then fold it in half (see below).
Add 2 heaping tablespoons of the filling near the edge of the phyllo and fold it like a burrito brushing it with butter

Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
Pour cool syrup over the hot galaktoboureko and serve.

Send us your recipe story ideas
Please email 'Recipes of the Region' ideas to wvianews@wvia.org
Tags
Local Recipes of the RegionLuzerne CountyAnnunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Related Stories