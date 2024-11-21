100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPDATE: Seeley did not claim to be Canton's open records officer; Pa. official corrects mistake

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published November 21, 2024 at 6:52 PM EST
Canton Borough Council's meeting on Nov. 18 dissolved in confusion after a letter from the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records from earlier that day was brought up. The letter stated that Former Manager Amy Seeley said she was the borough's open records officer. An OOR official confirmed Thursday that was a mistake and that Seeley never called the office.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Canton Borough Council's meeting on Nov. 18 dissolved in confusion after a letter from the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records from earlier that day was brought up. The letter stated that Former Manager Amy Seeley said she was the borough's open records officer. An OOR official confirmed Thursday that was a mistake and that Seeley never called the office.

After a puzzling four days, the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records confirmed that Former Canton Borough Manager Amy Seeley did not tell OOR administrative staff that she is still the borough’s open record officer.

Canton Borough Council fired Seeley earlier this month, but a clerical error with the OOR made it appear that Seeley claimed that she was the borough’s open records officer on Nov. 18. OOR Deputy Director Nathan Byerly confirmed Thursday that OOR had Seeley listed in their records as the borough’s officer and a OOR employee had assumed it was Seeley who called the office on Nov. 18.

Speaking to WVIA by phone Thursday, Seeley denied all allegations that she claimed she is the borough’s open records officer.

“I acknowledge that I was terminated on Nov. 10 and I would never do something like that,” said Seeley.

Seeley has declined to publicly discuss any other issues related to her termination.

Byerly explained that Canton’s new Right-to-Know Officer Terry LaMont had actually called the office on the 18th to confirm that the borough had received appeal documents from the OOR.

LaMont also confirmed that she called the OOR on Nov. 18. She added she called the office a second time this week to ask for more information about the situation and said an OOR employee had recognized her voice and realized they had made a mistake.

The OOR had Seeley still listed as Canton’s Right-to-Know officer because the borough had not contacted the office to let staff know that there had been a personnel change, according to Byerly.

Byerly said he will review the OOR’s database and check where the OOR could have prevented the error.
Tags
Local Bradford CountyCanton Borough
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.

You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Related Stories