Mother Teresa’s Haven opens permanent shelter for men in Wilkes-Barre

Since 1980, Mother Teresa’s Haven shelter has been nomadic, rotating between churches in the Diocese of Scranton.

Now, the shelter’s nomadic existence has come to an end.

“We’re 39 East Jackson Street (Wilkes-Barre)” said Harry Lyons, supervisor of the shelter. “All the time.”

Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera formally blessed and dedicated the new, permanent home of Mother Teresa’s Haven on Thursday.

“This shelter has been in existence for decades … when we think about the clients that we serve, there’s a certain dignity they deserve to have and that dignity wasn’t being fostered,” he said. “When you have to shift and move and go to a different place … it’s certainly not easy, especially when you have so little to rely upon.”

The shelter above St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre can house 20 men each night. They started welcoming guests just before the end of the year on Dec. 27.

Catholic Social Services said Mother Teresa’s Haven provided emergency shelter to 311 men in 2024, according to a release from the agency.

AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News The new shower facilities at the Mother Teresa's Haven Mens Shelter.

Joe Mahoney, CEO of Catholic Social Services for the Diocese of Scranton, said the permanent location creates easy access to services beyond the shelter — it’s above St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, where people can get a hot meal or visit the food pantry and clothing bank.

“We're bringing all these services into one building,” he said. “We're trying to make it easier for our clients to get the services they need.”

Instead of the cots Catholic Social Services would set up in the rotating cast of churches, there are beds. There’s a kitchen, showers and laundry units.

1 of 3 — 01022025_Haven001 Bishop Joseph Bambera blesses the new Mother Teresa's Haven men's homeless shelter. AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 01022025_Haven004 Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown volunteers to hand out meals at the St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen after the dedication of Mother Teresa's Haven. AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 01022025_Haven009 Harry Lyons, supervisor of Mother Theresa's Haven, helped to dedicate the shelter's new permanent location. AIMEE DILGER / WVIA News

Addressing rising homelessness

In a report released at the end of 2024, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says rates of homelessness are increasing, with nearly all populations at record levels in 2024.

The 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report found the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024 was the highest ever recorded.

With the addition of Mother Teresa’s Haven, two formerly pop-up or nomadic shelters have opened permanent location in Wilkes-Barre over the past year.

Keystone Mission established the Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center for Homelessness and Poverty over the summer, just a few blocks away from St. Vincent de Paul and Mother Teresa’s Haven.

Mahoney said Catholic Social Services hopes to work with Keystone Mission to do whatever they can to help people experiencing homelessness find shelter, access services, and hopefully, find stable housing.

“It is just a drop in the bucket, especially as those number grow,” he said. “But it’s a good drop, you know. We want to do it with some quality and respecting the dignity of the people.”