EVENTFUL: Spring Awakening, Shiver by the River, chili cookoff and more this weekend

This freezing cold weekend will offer opportunities to warm up your insides with a chili cook-off, enjoy the fresh air in an outdoor run, or even adopt a dog to snuggle up with.

But first, a coming-of-age rock musical production put on by mostly young adults.



'Spring Awakening' presented by Scranton Shakespeare Festival

"Spring Awakening" is a dramatic musical with heavy subject matters. The group that decided to take this on has a special connection.

With the exception of two actors playing adult characters, the 18- to 21-year-old actors are all alumni of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival’s youth ensemble program.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News "Spring Awakening" is a depiction of the adolescent experience with dance, drama and rock music.

Lizzie Newcomb Gumula is the director of the production and director of education for the performing arts nonprofit. It was her idea to bring alumni of the program together for a performance as it prepares for its fifth season in 2025.

“The goal is to engage them with the community and to keep them involved with Scranton Shakes, because they kind of will become the educators, in a way," she said.

She brought the idea to Kelly Jean Graham and Stephen Murphy, also instructors for the summer program for high school students.

“I said, ‘Say no more, I'm in,’” said Graham, who choreographed this show and plays the adult woman. “It was one of the first shows where the choreography, they were using more modern stylistics than like big Broadway kind of dance steps… And I just remember being so moved by it and the story and the music.”

With many of the cast in college, they put on the entire production in between semesters. Stephen Murphy, the music director, calls the experience rewarding.

“It's brilliant to watch how each actor grows individually, and how they grow as castmates,” Murphy said.

“This really sort of holds a really resonant place with that age group, because it's very accessible, like rock music, rock pop, rock score, while still having elevated text and something they could really sink their teeth into as actors,” he added.

1 of 3 — IMG_2253.jpeg Teddy Novak from Clarks Summit rehearses for his role as Moritz Stiefel in Spring Awakening, while Stephen Murphy, the music director, plays the piano. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — IMG_2241.jpeg Spring Awakening includes rock music and heavy subject material. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — IMG_2249.jpeg Spring Awakening features a cast of ten 18 to 21-year-olds, all alumni of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival's youth ensemble program. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Spring Awakening includes violence, sexual content and other raw depictions of the adolescent experience.

"[The play] tackles a lot of very heavy subjects, but I feel it definitely handles them in a tasteful way," said Ethan Symuleski, who plays Melchior Gabor. "It's a very heavy show, but it's also a very, very beautiful show with a lot of very realistic and relatable characters."

Scranton Shakespeare Festival will collect menstrual products at each performance in partnership with the Catherine McAuley Center and Friends of the Poor. Packets will also be available, detailing resources for women’s health, mental health, domestic violence and other themes of the show.

“We're also doing talk backs after every show with the cast and the crew and representatives from the [Catherine] McAuley center to kind of just connect the themes of the show to our world,” Gumula said.

Spring Awakening on Haley's Happy Hour Lizzie Newcomb Gumula, Ethan Symuleski, Stephen Murphy and Kelly Jean Graham talk about this production. Listen • 4:00

Spring Awakening

Fri. & Sat. at 7 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m.

Scranton Shakes Space

The Marketplace at Steamtown

300 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton

Other events: