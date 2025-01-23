EVENTFUL: Dive into polar plunge, anthracite history and gaming convention this weekend

Another cold weekend is upon us, and community events will provide opportunities to jump into icy waters, see ice sculptures and learn about the region’s history.



Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Some will dare to jump into cold water at Montage Mountain to raise funds for Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA).

The organization hosts eight polar plunges around the state to support more than 15,000 athletes in Pennsylvania.

The Northeast Polar Plunge , scheduled for Saturday at noon, costs $75 for adults and $25 for kids 13 and under.

Funds raised will cover equipment, uniform, travel expenses and more to ensure the athletes have access to free sports, health and leadership programming.

There will also be a “Plunge Town” with outdoor games and other activities.

Saturday, Jan. 25

12 p.m.

Montage Mountain

1000 Montage Mountain Rd., Scranton

The Hazleton Shaft Colliery: Dethroning Hazleton’s Industrial Era

Several organizations in the region work together to provide a series of events every February to highlight the region’s culture and educate people about Northeast Pennsylvania’s past.

A presentation Saturday afternoon will focus on Hazleton’s mining history.

Justin Emershaw , a mine engineer at Atlantic Carbon Group, will speak about Hazleton’s industrial era

Tim Novotney, a multimedia producer at WVIA, will also be there to answer questions after a screening of the WVIA Short Take, Lost Underground City Beneath Hazleton .

This event will be held at Eckley Miners Village Museum in Weatherly, Carbon County. Other events planned for the rest of the month will be held in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Pottsville and Bethlehem.

Saturday, Jan. 25

2 - 3:30 p.m.

Eckley Miners Village

2 Eckley Main St., Weatherly, PA

Sherma-Con Gaming Convention

Gaming worlds will collide at the Sherman Theater’s third annual Sherma-Con. Attendees will have the chance to play video games, board games and join tournaments.

Dozens of vendors and artists will be set up at the eight-hour event. There will be a cosplay contest for kids as well as intermediate and advanced levels.

1 of 3 — Sherma Con 3.jpg Free play video games at Sherma-Con 2024. Katie Alicea 2 of 3 — Sherma Con 4.jpg Cosplayers dressed up for Sherma-Con 2024. Katie Alicea 3 of 3 — ShermaCon 2.jpg Dozens of vendors will be at Sherma-Con, and alcoholic beverages will be sold to adults 21 and older. Katie Alicea

Tickets are $25 for Level 1 admission and $45 for Level 2, with extra perks including a t-shirt.

Saturday, Jan. 25

2 - 10 p.m.

Sherman Theater

524 Main St., Stroudsburg

Other events: