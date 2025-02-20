EVENTFUL: Maple sugar open house, plant swap and beer fest this weekend
This wintry weekend falls at the start of maple syrup season in Pennsylvania, and an open house in Danville will demonstrate the process of maple sugaring. Read on for a craft beer festival in Scranton, a plant swap in Wilkes-Barre and more.
Maple Sugaring Open House
Visit the sugar shack at Montour Preserve in Danville on Saturday for a family-friendly event. The Montour Area Recreation Commission will educate the public on the process and the history of maple sugaring.
The movie “Maple Sugar Farmer” will be presented in the Environmental Education Center.
The open house is free to attend. Food and maple products will be sold.
Programming at the sugar shack will take place every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Maple Sugaring Open House
Sat., Feb. 22
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Montour Preserve
347 Preserve Rd., Danville
Made Local Craft Beer Festival
Groove Brewing in Scranton will host several area brewers Saturday to give the public a chance to try a lot at once.
For $20, attendees will be given 12 tickets to sample beers from local breweries. Ed Generose is a brewer and owner of Groove.
“I wanted to have something here that celebrates the beer that's made right here by the brewers who are coming here to serve their beer,” he said.
Several local breweries have popped up over the last few years, and this event will celebrate that.
“There's not really competition amongst breweries. It's a more symbiotic relationship,” Generose said.
Made Local Craft Beer Festival
Sat., Feb. 22
12 - 6 p.m.
Groove Brewing
1401 Sanderson Ave., Scranton
Plant Swap
Green thumbs will gather at Abide Coffeehouse for a plant swap Sunday.
The coffee shop in downtown Wilkes-Barre hosts various events such as a Knit & Crochet Night, Open Mic Night and Game Night.
This Plant Swap gives gardeners and indoor plant enthusiasts a chance to connect and share caretaking tips as they give away an old plant and take a new one home.
Plant Swap
Sunday, Feb. 23
4 - 6 p.m.
Abide Coffeehouse
23 W. Market St., Wilkes-Barre
Other events:
- A Fine Arts and Curiosities craft show and vendor market will be held in Forty Fort on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Woodlands Inn will host the NEPA Wilkes-Barre Scranton Vinyl Record and CDs Fair Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Art on Center in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County will host an Indoor Garage/Thrift/Craft & Art sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wyoming Avenue Christian Church in Kingston will host a Winter Carnival Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Within Harmony in Lehighton will host a Death Cafe, an event that encourages talking about death, Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.