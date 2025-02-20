100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EVENTFUL: Maple sugar open house, plant swap and beer fest this weekend

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A group learns how to tap a tree for maple syrup at Montour Preserve
Facebook
/
Montour Preserve
A group learns how to tap a tree for maple syrup at Montour Preserve.

This wintry weekend falls at the start of maple syrup season in Pennsylvania, and an open house in Danville will demonstrate the process of maple sugaring. Read on for a craft beer festival in Scranton, a plant swap in Wilkes-Barre and more.

Maple Sugaring Open House

Visit the sugar shack at Montour Preserve in Danville on Saturday for a family-friendly event. The Montour Area Recreation Commission will educate the public on the process and the history of maple sugaring.

The movie “Maple Sugar Farmer” will be presented in the Environmental Education Center.

The open house is free to attend. Food and maple products will be sold.

Programming at the sugar shack will take place every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montour Preserve in Danville hosts an annual maple sugaring open house.
Facebook
/
Montour Preserve
Montour Preserve in Danville hosts an annual maple sugaring open house.
Maple Sugaring Open House
Sat., Feb. 22
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Montour Preserve
347 Preserve Rd., Danville

Made Local Craft Beer Festival

Groove Brewing in Scranton will host several area brewers Saturday to give the public a chance to try a lot at once.

For $20, attendees will be given 12 tickets to sample beers from local breweries. Ed Generose is a brewer and owner of Groove.

Groove Brewing opened in 2020 and moved to its second location, a former auto mechanic shop, in 2023.
Facebook
/
Groove Brewing
Groove Brewing opened in 2020 and moved to its second location, a former auto mechanic shop, in 2023.

“I wanted to have something here that celebrates the beer that's made right here by the brewers who are coming here to serve their beer,” he said.

Several local breweries have popped up over the last few years, and this event will celebrate that.

“There's not really competition amongst breweries. It's a more symbiotic relationship,” Generose said.

Made Local Craft Beer Festival
Sat., Feb. 22
12 - 6 p.m.
Groove Brewing
1401 Sanderson Ave., Scranton

Plant Swap

Green thumbs will gather at Abide Coffeehouse for a plant swap Sunday.

The coffee shop in downtown Wilkes-Barre hosts various events such as a Knit & Crochet Night, Open Mic Night and Game Night.

Abid Coffeehouse hosts a plant swap every month.
Facebook
/
Abide Coffeehouse
Abid Coffeehouse hosts a plant swap every month.

This Plant Swap gives gardeners and indoor plant enthusiasts a chance to connect and share caretaking tips as they give away an old plant and take a new one home.

Plant Swap
Sunday, Feb. 23
4 - 6 p.m.
Abide Coffeehouse
23 W. Market St., Wilkes-Barre

Other events:
Tags
Local EventfulScrantonDanvilleMontour CountyWilkes-BarreLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyLehightonCarbon County
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley O'Brien is a newscast host on WVIA Radio during All Things Considered, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. She is also WVIA's Community Engagement Reporter, and writes a weekly series titled "Eventful," featuring weekend events planned for around the region. Listen to the accompanying radio segment, Haley's Happy Hour, Thursdays at 5:44 p.m.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Related Stories