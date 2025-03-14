Coffees, cookies and inclusion: Pittston coffee shop adds bakery

William Burrell took orders from customers and packed boxes full of cupcakes, scones full of sprinkles and thick chocolate chip cookies.

The 17-year-old usually keeps to himself. When he was younger, he never spoke. As a large crowd filled the new bakery at Coffee Inclusive in Pittston on Friday, his mom looked on proudly.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News William Burrell, a student at Wyoming Valley West, fills a cookie order at the bakery at Coffee Inclusive.

“I'm just so shocked to see him thriving like this,” Ciera Brown said. “I can’t believe that’s my boy. I’m so proud. I’m so happy for this program.”

Coffee Inclusive opened two years ago, providing training and skills to adult employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities. High school students, such as William, work at the coffee shop and bakery through a transitional training program. The organization hopes skills learned there will lead to other employment opportunities throughout the region.

“I couldn't even imagine the amount of support and the enthusiasm that the public has,” said Frank Bartoli, founder and CEO of PA Inclusive and Coffee Inclusive.

1 of 3 — 03142025_Bakery004.jpg Coffee Inclusive employees clap for Frank Bartoli. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 03142025_Bakery001.jpg Frank Bartoli thanks those who came out for the grand opening of the bakery at Coffee Inclusive. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 03142025_Bakery003.jpg Ellie Bartoli introduces herself at the grand opening of the bakery at Coffee Inclusive. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Bartoli’s daughter, Ellie, has Down syndrome and inspired him to start PA Inclusive, formerly known as NEPA Inclusive. Coffee Inclusive is a subsidiary nonprofit of the organization.

“Today, they showcase their work, their craft, their value. When you take a drink or a bite from one of the products at Coffee Inclusive, or now the bakery at Coffee Inclusive, you learn firsthand how well they do their job,” he said at Friday’s ribbon cutting. “When you're greeted by them at the counter, or watch them work, you can see how they can be good employees at your businesses.”

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo is a former school psychologist and director of special education. He said Pittston is a better place because of places like Coffee Inclusive.

“When you try to raise a community up, it's about raising everybody in the community up,” he said. “I think what this group demonstrates more than anybody is that it's not what we can't do, it's what we can do. And they do that every day.”

After a ceremonial ribbon cutting — and Ellie throwing a whipped cream pie in her father’s face — community leaders, employees’ family members and other supporters filled the bakery.

1 of 2 — 03142025_Bakery009.jpg Ellie Bartoli smashes a pie in her father Frank Bartoli's face. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 03142025_Bakery013.jpg The crowd enjoyed the pie in the face moment. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Comfortable seating overlooks the Susquehanna River. The bakery will soon offer breakfast sandwiches and other light fare. It can also accept custom cupcake orders and host children’s birthday parties.

Christina Wesley has worked at Coffee Inclusive for two years. She said she enjoys learning how to bake new items — and especially loves the chocolate chip muffins.

“I love working here,” she said. “I love the people I work with.”

The bakery and coffee shop, 350 Kennedy Blvd., is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p..m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.