Margučiai: Lithuanian egg art tells a Columbia County family’s history

WVIA | By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Christine (left) and Elaine Luschas shared the art of Margučiai, a Lithuanian egg sketching technique for Easter, at Elaine Luschas's home in Berwick, Pa.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Christine (left) and Elaine Luschas shared the art of Margučiai, a Lithuanian egg sketching technique for Easter, at Elaine Luschas's home in Berwick, Pa.

From mother to daughter, the Luschas family’s history continues from the ancient practice of Margučiai.

Christine Luschas describes her mother, Elaine, as a math teacher with a flair for the arts. At their church, St. Columba, Elaine blended arts and math by teaching Pysanky, a Ukrainian style of egg painting.

Margučiai eggs on the tree tell the story of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas.'
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Margučiai eggs on the tree tell the story of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas.'

Pysanky artists cover their eggs in hand-drawn geometric shapes, which are later covered in beeswax and layered in dye. The name derives from the Ukrainian word “pysaty” meaning “to write.”

But Elaine wanted to give her three daughters something closer to home – Margučiai. It’s a Lithuanian egg etching technique that relies on five tools: an egg, needle, pencil, dye and a pairing or pocket knife.

At her home Berwick, Elaine pulled out a book from the 1970s from her great aunt, who was a nun in the Lithuanian order.

“None of us could speak Lithuanian, so we just looked at pictures… and we tried scratching … and I was the worst at it,” Christine recollected as she plucked a needle off of her table. “I made an egg. I thought it was ugly, and so I said, ‘I'm not going to do this craft anymore. I quit.’ But I'm also very stubborn.”

Christine said that night she went downstairs and took a second crack at Margučiai. She held up the second egg she ever made, from around 25 years ago.

Christine Luschas holds up a Margučiai egg she designed around 25 years ago. She says it was the second one she ever made.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Christine Luschas holds up a Margučiai egg she designed around 25 years ago. She says it was the second one she ever made.

Eggs are surprisingly strong. They’re made of calcium, so they can withstand a decent amount of pressure when boiled or hollowed out. Christine’s first eggs, like the ones pictured to the right, were hard boiled to dehydrate the yolk.

“An egg is naturally porous because it's calcium based, and the air can escape slowly outside of the shell … Sometimes, they can crack if the gasses are escaping too fast, so we don't hard boil our eggs anymore,” said Christine

Now, she blows out the yolk with an egg blower. It’s a small pump with a needle at the end of it. Christine pokes two holes into the egg, one on top and bottom, before drilling with a small hand drill. Then, she pumps the yolk out with the blower and washes any remaining yolk with a dash of water.

Christine Luschas expands two holes in an egg with a dremel drill. This is one of the first steps to creating Margučiai.
1 of 3  — Lithuanianegg3
Christine Luschas expands two holes in an egg with a dremel drill. This is one of the first steps to creating Margučiai.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Christine Luschas removes the contents of an egg using an egg blower.
2 of 3  — Lithuanianegg4
Christine Luschas removes the contents of an egg using an egg blower.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Christine Luschas holds a hollowed out egg with tongs while she describes how she submerges eggs in dye to make Margučiai.
3 of 3  — Lithuanianegg5
Christine Luschas holds a hollowed out egg with tongs while she describes how she submerges eggs in dye to make Margučiai.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

The whole process for a single egg takes less than two minutes, so she’ll prepare upwards of 60 eggs in one sitting, depending on what projects and recipes she has planned.

“I make a lot of scrambled eggs,” said Christine regarding the leftover yolk. “I make a lot of quiche and cake. I pick all my recipes based on how many eggs the recipe takes. So, I have a great pound cake recipe that takes seven eggs.”

She stores hollowed eggs in her basement to let them dry before dyeing them in an array of bright colors – reds, greens, purples – after cleaning any imperfections on the surface of the egg with vinegar and baking soda.

An egg is dipped in a pink dye.
1 of 4  — 04042025_Pysanky006.jpg
An egg is dipped in a pink dye.
Aimee Dilger
Marianne Lurie holds a dipped egg with wax design.
2 of 4  — 04042025_Pysanky001.jpg
Marianne Lurie holds a dipped egg with wax design.
Aimee Dilger
Barb Norris dips a glass head needle into hot wax to make a design onto a hollowed egg.
3 of 4  — 04042025_Pysanky002.jpg
Barb Norris dips a glass head needle into hot wax to make a design onto a hollowed egg.
AIMEE DILGER
Hot wax is used to decorate eggs in a drop pull method.
4 of 4  — 04042025_Pysanky003.jpg
Hot wax is used to decorate eggs in a drop pull method.
AIMEE DILGER

Christine started selling her artwork in her early teens.

“And when people started giving me money for the eggs, it was great. I went crazy at that point …I started selling them on eBay in college, I made an Etsy store when I was in law school … So, it just kept getting bigger. Because one, I love doing it. And two, I was part of a group that was dealing with the history of a craft that no one was doing anymore,” said Christine.

The history of a special egg

Margučiai is a largely lost practice. Christine’s work has been featured in art magazines, museums and on the Martha Stewart Show in 2012 to document ancient Lithuanian culture.

But the humble art style has had a major impact on one of Christianity’s biggest holidays: Easter.

Before getting in kahoots with the Easter Bunny, decorated eggs started as a type of pagan blessing ritual, explained Christine. People would etch or paint designs onto their eggs and then they would bury them.

“They'd either bury it in front of their field, in front of their home, in front of their chicken coop, and they believed it would bring prosperity … It was a type of … spell or a prayer … Lithuania was the last country to convert from paganism to Christianity, and when [it] did, the egg turned into religious symbolism for new birth, the birth of [Jesus] Christ,” said Christine.

This Margučiai egg was designed to resemble a Lithuanian Juosta
1 of 4  — Lithuanianegg7
This Margučiai egg was designed to resemble a Lithuanian Juosta
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Pennsylvania Dutch scherenschnitte in Elaine Luschas's house in Berwick, Columbia County.
2 of 4  — Lithuanianegg17
Pennsylvania Dutch scherenschnitte in Elaine Luschas's house in Berwick, Columbia County.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
A Margučiai egg with a cross.
3 of 4  — Lithuanianegg15
A Margučiai egg with a cross.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
A Margučiai egg shows the story of Easter of the Three Wise Men.
4 of 4  — Lithuanianegg14
A Margučiai egg shows the story of Easter of the Three Wise Men.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

Christine carries this history into her pieces. While some of her work depicts flowers and natural landscapes, others embody Lithuanian and Pennsylvania Dutch tradition. She held out an egg with artwork resembling a Juosta sash, a type of Lithuanian tapestry.

She’s also created work resembling Pennsylvania Dutch scherenschnitte and the twelve days of Christmas. One of her eggs has different Easter-associated details, from a cross to the Three Wise Men following the Star of Bethlehem.

Tradition as storytelling

For Elaine, these traditions bring her closer to her Lithuanian roots. While she grew up in the Coal Region in Schuylkill County’s Mahanoy City, her mother carried the traditions from her mother, who was born in Lithuania.

“It is just natural that when I got married and had children, I started to [teach my kids about it] … My father showed me how to do the drop and pull method [of egg painting,]” said Elaine.

Elaine Lus
1 of 3  — Lithuanianegg10
Elaine Luschas holds up an egg she painted using the drop and pull method.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Christine Luschas holds up different tools used in the drop and pull method of egg painting.
2 of 3  — Lithuanianegg11
Christine Luschas holds up different tools used in the drop and pull method of egg painting.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Elaine Luschas holds up an egg with an elaborate design.
3 of 3  — Lithuanianegg12
Elaine Luschas holds up an egg with an elaborate design.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

Unlike Christine’s work, which requires slow sketches, the drop and pull method uses fast-moving wax to paint on top of the egg.

Elaine said she taught her children Margučiai so they would be able to share their family’s stories.

“It's important to have traditions. They're rich,” said Elaine.

She described a game where family members pit their Margučiai eggs against each other after Easter dinner by hitting them against the other player’s egg to see which one can last the longest without breaking.

“Her brother filled an egg with lead so he would automatically win the game. No one knew that he had done it. He cheated,” chimed in Christine.

Elaine explained that her brother melted a thin wire rod into the egg so it would be heavier than everyone else’s. It was an effective secret weapon.

“I’ll never forget that,” she said.

Christine Luschas holds two eggs decorated in different styles.
1 of 3  — Lithuanianegg9
Christine Luschas holds two eggs decorated in different styles.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Christine (left) and Elaine Luschas use wooden eggs to show how Lithuanian families pit their Margučiai eggs against each other to see which one breaks first.
2 of 3  — Lithuanianegg13
Christine (left) and Elaine Luschas use wooden eggs to show how Lithuanian families pit their Margučiai eggs against each other to see which one breaks first.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Lithuanian Margučiai eggs are part of a mostly forgotten art. Berwick artist Christine Luschas continues the practice.
3 of 3  — Lithuanianegg8
Lithuanian Margučiai eggs are part of a mostly forgotten art. Berwick artist Christine Luschas continues the practice.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

Stories from decades ago flowed through conversation. Elaine shared memories of how small children used to roll decorated eggs down ramps set up outside to see whose egg would travel the farthest.

Above all else, Christine said she’s an artist because it gives her joy.

“That is my biggest reason … But coupled with that, it does two other things. It is a look at the past … It gives you the ability to remember … when you're doing this craft, or when you're doing anything that's a tradition … it's going to jump start memories and it's going to jump start stories,” said Christine.

Elaine’s brother passed away a few years ago, Christine said.

But she emphasizes art keeps the memory of those who have passed alive.

“You're able to share those stories with people who have never met that person, and you're able to then make new memories and have that fun all over again,” said Christine.

Finished pysanky eggs.
1 of 4  — 04042025_Pysanky007.jpg
Finished pysanky eggs.
Aimee Dilger
A student warms an egg before adding more wax.
2 of 4  — 04042025_Pysanky008.jpg
A student warms an egg before adding more wax.
AIMEE DILGER
Wax is used to make designs on on an egg that will then be dipped.
3 of 4  — 04042025_Pysanky009.jpg
Wax is used to make designs on on an egg that will then be dipped.
AIMEE DILGER
Marianne Lurie teaches Charlton Alonso how to apply wax to an egg while Greta Blake works on her piece.
4 of 4  — 04042025_Pysanky005.jpg
Marianne Lurie teaches Charlton Alonso how to apply wax to an egg while Greta Blake works on her piece.
Aimee Dilger

She also offers key advice to those looking to grab some dye and a small knife – don’t worry about cracking the egg or making mistakes. A hollowed egg is just “a piece of garbage.”

“You just have to be willing to start over. I say that with such confidence, and I'm very cavalier about it … but when I break them, I get angry too because of the time that you put in is an annoyance,” Christine said while etching a row of leaves onto a purple egg.

It’s okay to take a moment if you get frustrated and leave the room before taking another crack at it. She said she does it all the time.

“In the end, [I remind myself] it's okay because I could always remake it … The value of the craft is in your time. The value of this craft is not in the tools. It's not in the item itself. It's in your time. And that is it. That is a blessing and a curse all at the same time. It's a blessing because anyone can get into it, and anyone can afford this craft. It's a curse in that if it breaks after you put in a lot of time, you are pretty upset over breaking an eggshell,” said Christine.

Read more about Christine Luschas' art at her website, Art by the Dozen.

How to make your own Margučiai eggs according to Christine Luschas

Egg Preparation Tools
-Eggs (White works best, but any color will do. Different colored eggs will affect the color of the final product).
-Straight pin
-Round file
-Egg blower (Blowing by mouth works too)
-Egg dye
-Vinegar (to add to the dye and help clean the egg)
-Tongs
-Rubber band

Egg Preparation Steps
  1. Prepare the dye according to the packet’s instructions
  2. Hollow the egg: prick a hole in the top and bottom of the egg and use a file to enlarge each hole. Remove the egg’s contents with an egg blower.
  3. Wash and dry the egg: rinse the inside of the egg with warm water and allow it to dry.
  4. Dye the egg: Use tongs with a rubber band wrapped around them to help keep the egg submerged in water as long as needed for the desired color.
  5. Dry the dyed egg: Remove egg from dye bath and set egg to dry with one hole on the bottom to let it dry both on the outside and inside.
  6. Repeat process: Several eggs can be dyed with a single packet, however, the dye will lose its potency over time.

Tools for Egg Etching
-Dyed hollow egg
-Pencil
-Box cutter
-Eraser
-Towel

It’s Etching Time
  1. Prepare workspace: Set down small towels as the workspace. The surface helps prevent the egg from cracking during etching.
  2. Sketch design: Use pencil to draw a design on the egg.
  3. Position box cutter: There are many ways to hold the box cutter, but Christine recommends holding it like a pencil, which allows for clean lines. 
  4. Begin scratching: Start etching design on the egg, but try to not dig into the shell. Vary pressure on the egg to make thin or thicker lines and to add shading. Christine adds lighter strokes “produce a shading effect, [which is] wonderful for petals.”
  5. Remove pencil marks with eraser: Try to not press too hard, which might remove some dye from the egg.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.

You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America