Years of laughter: Humor Therapy Fund founder reflects on 20th anniversary, upcoming events

If laughter is the best medicine, Jeannine Luby has turned dispensing that remedy into her calling.

“I enjoy the connection you get with people when you see that they laugh at something that you create,” the Scranton resident said.

In addition to a for-profit wellness business, Luby founded the Humor Therapy Fund of the Scranton Area Community Foundation to empower nonprofits to promote healing through laughter and humor.

The fund, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year, gives out annual grants to area nonprofits "with the whole purpose of spreading more laughter and humor in a therapeutic way,” Luby said.

This year’s grant recipient is the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit, for its upcoming "Laughter Lab" project on Saturday, April 26. Youths and teens ages 12 and older can attend for an improv comedy workshop, laughter yoga, joke-telling contents and take-home laughter lab kits.

'I have the perfect narrative for this'

Mary Graham, youth services coordinator at the Abington Community Library, applied for the grant. She learned through her work with teens that the library can provide relief from their daily stressors.

“When I saw the Humor Therapy Fund, I was just like, I have the perfect narrative for this,” Graham said. “I'm going to provide a space for teens to come, laugh, and learn some different skills and some different coping mechanisms for stress.”

“Honestly, they just make me laugh so much when we get together that I'm always trying to get them to feel okay laughing with each other,” she added.

Luby said the Laughter Lab project matched perfectly with the fund’s mission.

“I love the idea because giving kids skills or tools to deal with stress and disappointment is so important,” Luby said. “In this moment, you can laugh with your friends and feel good and bond together.”

From shy youth to entrepreneur

That is a lesson Luby learned early: She grew up shy but found an outlet through her sense of humor.

While working on her master’s degree, Luby’s research focused on the health benefits of laughter, like its ability to improve blood flow, help manage pain and produce happy hormones. It was during this time that she transformed her interest in laughter and humor to a lifelong project and career by founding the Humor Therapy Fund.

Luby receives promotional support from the Scranton Area Community Foundation but initiates most fundraising for the fund.

Outside of her work with the Humor Therapy Fund, Luby also spreads joy through her for-profit business Laugh to Live. It’s focused on promoting wellness and sharing the benefits of humor and laughter through interactive laughter yoga workshops.

Laughter yoga aims to connect the mind, body and spirit through intentional laughter and playful movements. It does not involve traditional yoga poses, making it accessible for all.

“Some folks in a wheelchair, maybe they can't stand during it, but they can clap, laugh and smile,” Luby said. “So, I believe, even being around that, it's kind of like being near a fire where there's glowing, there's warmth. It's laughter that kind of touches everybody.”

She has held workshops at conferences, schools, camps, senior centers and even churches.

“I work with basically anyone who wants to add laughter to their organization,” Luby said.

Also a stand-up comedian

While balancing the Humor Therapy Fund, Laugh to Live and her work as an independent contractor in communications, Luby also is a stand-up comedian.

Luby will produce and perform in the comedy show “Ha Ha Ha’s for the Humor Therapy Fund,” a fundraiser for the fund.

The 21-and-over show is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 25 at the Everhart Museum in Scranton. Full details can be found here.