Police cars, a shelter and reducing pollution: Wilkes-Barre raises autism awareness as students make plans for city
Wilkes-Barre’s honorary fire chief had a question for the honorary mayor.
“How many fire trucks are you gonna buy today?” asked Josh Thomas, a student at The Graham Academy.
By the end of the morning, Aiden Temple had "approved" the purchase of a new fire engine, 11 police cars and 10 bicycles.
“We're talking about $3.5 million,” Mayor George Brown told the 13-year-old boy who sat in his chair at City Hall.
Wednesday was the fifth year that Brown recognized Graham Academy students, naming students honorary mayor, fire chief, police chief and city council member. April is Autism Awareness Month.
“It's a wonderful way to make it a special day for these great people and see what the future might be like,” Brown said. “I want to make sure that we promote autism awareness, and this is a wonderful way of doing that.”
The Graham Academy provides services to children with autism and emotional and social challenges. The three locations — Kingston and Luzerne in Luzerne County and Mayfield in Lackawanna County — enroll 250 students from 45 school districts.
“Our students know that they are living with autism, so it's awareness for the community to know that within their lives, they're able to do whatever they want and become who they want to be,” said Carol McGrane, the school’s regional director. “And it's an acceptance for them living with a disability, and for the community to recognize that even if you do have a disability, you can do whatever you want in your life.”
In council chambers, Brown placed sashes on each student, proclaiming their honorary position. Proud family members took photos.
Tony Brooks, council chairperson, sat at the dais with Josh Bonham. Brown told the boy about his relationship with council.
Firefighters showed Josh Thomas how to operate a firehose. Connor Jacukowicz received a tour of the police station and met K9 officer Chase.
Connor said he loved learning about law enforcement.
“I want to help the city,” the 14-year-old said.
Back in the mayor’s office, Aiden sipped on sparkling water — brought by the mayor’s executive assistant. Brown placed a special mayoral pin on Aiden’s sash. The boy then discussed his plans.
His top priorities include reducing pollution and opening a homeless shelter for people and animals, “To give them a second chance at life.”
Since learning about his honorary appointment a couple weeks ago, Aiden counted down the days to Wednesday, said his dad, Jason Hawkey.
“It just gives a great opportunity for the kids to have their insight for the community and voice their opinion … their thoughts and views can affect their world now and the future,” Hawkey said.