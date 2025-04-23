100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police cars, a shelter and reducing pollution: Wilkes-Barre raises autism awareness as students make plans for city

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:19 PM EDT
Aiden Temple, honorary Wilkes-Barre mayor for the day, tells Mayor George Brown he should purchase new patrol cars and bikes for the police department.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Aiden Temple, honorary Wilkes-Barre mayor for the day, tells Mayor George Brown he should purchase new patrol cars and bikes for the police department.

Wilkes-Barre’s honorary fire chief had a question for the honorary mayor.

“How many fire trucks are you gonna buy today?” asked Josh Thomas, a student at The Graham Academy.

By the end of the morning, Aiden Temple had "approved" the purchase of a new fire engine, 11 police cars and 10 bicycles.

“We're talking about $3.5 million,” Mayor George Brown told the 13-year-old boy who sat in his chair at City Hall.

Wednesday was the fifth year that Brown recognized Graham Academy students, naming students honorary mayor, fire chief, police chief and city council member. April is Autism Awareness Month.

“It's a wonderful way to make it a special day for these great people and see what the future might be like,” Brown said. “I want to make sure that we promote autism awareness, and this is a wonderful way of doing that.”

Captain Robert Stehle and Mike Delaney help Honorary Fire Chief for the day Josh Thomas with a fire hose at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.
1 of 3  — 04232025_foraday011.jpg
Captain Robert Stehle and Mike Delaney help Honorary Fire Chief for the day Josh Thomas with a fire hose at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney gives Josh Thomas a fire department T-shirt.
2 of 3  — 04232025_foraday008.jpg
Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney gives Josh Thomas a fire department T-shirt.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Josh Thomas, honorary fire chief for the day, speaks with Wilkes-Barre firefighters Rich Gallagher, Captain Robert Stehle and Mike Delaney about tools the firefighters use each day.
3 of 3  — 04232025_foraday003.jpg
Josh Thomas, honorary fire chief for the day, speaks with Wilkes-Barre firefighters Rich Gallagher, Captain Robert Stehle and Mike Delaney about tools the firefighters use each day.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The Graham Academy provides services to children with autism and emotional and social challenges. The three locations — Kingston and Luzerne in Luzerne County and Mayfield in Lackawanna County — enroll 250 students from 45 school districts.

“Our students know that they are living with autism, so it's awareness for the community to know that within their lives, they're able to do whatever they want and become who they want to be,” said Carol McGrane, the school’s regional director. “And it's an acceptance for them living with a disability, and for the community to recognize that even if you do have a disability, you can do whatever you want in your life.”

In council chambers, Brown placed sashes on each student, proclaiming their honorary position. Proud family members took photos.

Tony Brooks, council chairperson, sat at the dais with Josh Bonham. Brown told the boy about his relationship with council.

Josh Bonham had the opportunity to be an honorary Wilkes-Barre City Council member with Chairperson Tony Brooks.
1 of 2  — 04232025_foraday001.jpg
Josh Bonham had the opportunity to be an honorary Wilkes-Barre City Council member with Chairperson Tony Brooks.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Josh Bonham looks at a proclamation while acting as an honorary city council member.
2 of 2  — 04232025_foraday006.jpg
Josh Bonham looks at a proclamation while acting as an honorary city council member.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Firefighters showed Josh Thomas how to operate a firehose. Connor Jacukowicz received a tour of the police station and met K9 officer Chase.

Connor said he loved learning about law enforcement.

“I want to help the city,” the 14-year-old said.

Connor Jacukowicz pets K9 officer Chase as handler Joe Homza and Lt. Jamie Sheridan look on.
1 of 2  — 04232025_foraday007.jpg
Connor Jacukowicz pets K9 officer Chase as handler Joe Homza and Lt. Jamie Sheridan look on.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Honorary Police Chief for the day Connor Jacukowicz sits in Chief Joe Coffay's chair while Sgt. Steve Lada gives him patches and coins from the police department.
2 of 2  — 04232025_foraday004.jpg
Honorary Police Chief for the day Connor Jacukowicz sits in Chief Joe Coffay's chair while Sgt. Steve Lada gives him patches and coins from the police department.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Back in the mayor’s office, Aiden sipped on sparkling water — brought by the mayor’s executive assistant. Brown placed a special mayoral pin on Aiden’s sash. The boy then discussed his plans.

His top priorities include reducing pollution and opening a homeless shelter for people and animals, “To give them a second chance at life.”

Since learning about his honorary appointment a couple weeks ago, Aiden counted down the days to Wednesday, said his dad, Jason Hawkey.

“It just gives a great opportunity for the kids to have their insight for the community and voice their opinion … their thoughts and views can affect their world now and the future,” Hawkey said.

Mayor George Brown places a sash on Honorary Mayor for the day Aiden Temple .
1 of 2  — 04232025_foraday010.jpg
Mayor George Brown places a sash on Honorary Mayor for the day Aiden Temple .
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Mayor George Brown reads a proclomation to Aiden Temple, honorary mayor for the day.
2 of 2  — 04232025_foraday009.jpg
Mayor George Brown reads a proclomation to Aiden Temple, honorary mayor for the day.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Tags
Local Wilkes-BarreThe Graham AcademyautismGeorge BrownTony Brooks
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News