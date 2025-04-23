Police cars, a shelter and reducing pollution: Wilkes-Barre raises autism awareness as students make plans for city

Wilkes-Barre’s honorary fire chief had a question for the honorary mayor.

“How many fire trucks are you gonna buy today?” asked Josh Thomas, a student at The Graham Academy.

By the end of the morning, Aiden Temple had "approved" the purchase of a new fire engine, 11 police cars and 10 bicycles.

“We're talking about $3.5 million,” Mayor George Brown told the 13-year-old boy who sat in his chair at City Hall.

Wednesday was the fifth year that Brown recognized Graham Academy students, naming students honorary mayor, fire chief, police chief and city council member. April is Autism Awareness Month.

“It's a wonderful way to make it a special day for these great people and see what the future might be like,” Brown said. “I want to make sure that we promote autism awareness, and this is a wonderful way of doing that.”

1 of 3 — 04232025_foraday011.jpg Captain Robert Stehle and Mike Delaney help Honorary Fire Chief for the day Josh Thomas with a fire hose at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 04232025_foraday008.jpg Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney gives Josh Thomas a fire department T-shirt. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 04232025_foraday003.jpg Josh Thomas, honorary fire chief for the day, speaks with Wilkes-Barre firefighters Rich Gallagher, Captain Robert Stehle and Mike Delaney about tools the firefighters use each day. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The Graham Academy provides services to children with autism and emotional and social challenges. The three locations — Kingston and Luzerne in Luzerne County and Mayfield in Lackawanna County — enroll 250 students from 45 school districts.

“Our students know that they are living with autism, so it's awareness for the community to know that within their lives, they're able to do whatever they want and become who they want to be,” said Carol McGrane, the school’s regional director. “And it's an acceptance for them living with a disability, and for the community to recognize that even if you do have a disability, you can do whatever you want in your life.”

In council chambers, Brown placed sashes on each student, proclaiming their honorary position. Proud family members took photos.

Tony Brooks, council chairperson, sat at the dais with Josh Bonham. Brown told the boy about his relationship with council.

1 of 2 — 04232025_foraday001.jpg Josh Bonham had the opportunity to be an honorary Wilkes-Barre City Council member with Chairperson Tony Brooks. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 04232025_foraday006.jpg Josh Bonham looks at a proclamation while acting as an honorary city council member. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Firefighters showed Josh Thomas how to operate a firehose. Connor Jacukowicz received a tour of the police station and met K9 officer Chase.

Connor said he loved learning about law enforcement.

“I want to help the city,” the 14-year-old said.

1 of 2 — 04232025_foraday007.jpg Connor Jacukowicz pets K9 officer Chase as handler Joe Homza and Lt. Jamie Sheridan look on. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 04232025_foraday004.jpg Honorary Police Chief for the day Connor Jacukowicz sits in Chief Joe Coffay's chair while Sgt. Steve Lada gives him patches and coins from the police department. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Back in the mayor’s office, Aiden sipped on sparkling water — brought by the mayor’s executive assistant. Brown placed a special mayoral pin on Aiden’s sash. The boy then discussed his plans.

His top priorities include reducing pollution and opening a homeless shelter for people and animals, “To give them a second chance at life.”

Since learning about his honorary appointment a couple weeks ago, Aiden counted down the days to Wednesday, said his dad, Jason Hawkey.

“It just gives a great opportunity for the kids to have their insight for the community and voice their opinion … their thoughts and views can affect their world now and the future,” Hawkey said.