Developer unveils plans for seven-story, 110-room hotel on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square

The developer behind stalled plans to redevelop the former Hotel Sterling site in downtown Wilkes-Barre is shifting his focus to a former office building instead.

Hysni “Sam” Syla and project manager George Albert plan to begin renovating the largely unused seven-story structure at 46 Public Square into a $20 million hotel.

Their plan was unveiled Thursday afternoon during a press conference at Wilkes-Barre City Hall.

The Sterling site will be listed for sale in the new future, they said.

"Six years ago I promised here to everybody we were going to do a hotel," Syla said, adding that he was happy to announce the new project.

Renovations are set to begin in the fall, with expected completion by mid-fall 2026, officials said.

“We want to bring in as many local workers as we can for this project … because we need to move quickly," Albert said.

We have approximately 85,000 square feet of renovation work that we need to get done within a year's time frame. We couldn't do that without the help of our union brethren,” Albert added.

The hotel will include 110 rooms, fine dining, a gym and a 500-person capacity conference space, the developers said.

Syla closed on a purchase of 46 Public Square Thursday through his company S&R Operations. He did not disclose how much he paid for the building or potential sources of funding for the project.

The development will be in collaboration with Scranton-based Extreme Hospitality Group.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Mayor George Brown, who hosted the press conference, said he’s worked to bring a new downtown hotel to Wilkes-Barre throughout his six years leading the city.

“The hotel will be a milestone for Wilkes-Barre. The project will attract tourists, business travelers and large events, while creating good jobs for our residents. [It’s] the perfect fit for our city's vibrant downtown and strategic location,” said Brown at City Hall this afternoon.

He hopes the development will make Wilkes-Barre an artisan hotspot.

Brown said he met an artist this morning who traveled nearly a thousand miles to the city for the 69th Fine Arts Fiesta’s opening day.

“I met one gentleman that drove in from Michigan … [This hotel] will welcome future artisans and attendees of the Fine Arts Fiesta, as well as parents attending their college age children's graduations and ceremonies for Wilkes [University] and King's College, even concert goers,” said Brown.

He teased the city’s upcoming Concert on the Square on August 23 and said a hotel would give Wilkes-Barre what it needs to become a hub for the local music scene and a convention landing spot.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Mayor George Brown announces plans for a new hotel on Wilkes-Barre's Public Square on May 15.

State Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, added that a destination hotel is long overdue for Wilkes-Barre’s “buzzing downtown.”

“It's really a need that Wilkes Barre has had for almost over 50 years … This downtown needs this. The demand has been there and it hasn’t been fulfilled,” said Flynn.

There is a hotel and conference center downtown — Genetti's Wilkes-Barre Best Western Plus on East Market Street — but several attempts to open new hotels in in the heart of the city have foundered in recent years, including the uncompleted Sterling redevelopment.

"Post-COVID, costs for new construction rose significantly during the development process, rendering the (Sterling) project untenable," a release issued by Albert stated, noting increases in materials and labor costs, as well as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

The new project on Public Square will create 100 direct jobs and 200 indirect jobs in construction and other supporting roles, the release said.

Brown said the new hotel will bring “major economic development” to Wilkes-Barre.

“[It will bring] new jobs, not just the jobs in the construction field, but permanent jobs,” he said.