Head Start celebrates role of fathers, highlights their impact during events in Luzerne County

WVIA | By Samara Carey | WVIA News
Published September 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Michael Smith dances with his daughter Aaliyah, 3, during the Million Fathers event at Luzerne County Community College.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Michael Smith and his daughter, Aaliyah, spun, danced and ran around the room, laughing and singing to different songs.

Luzerne County Head Start on Friday held its annual Daddy Dance — part of the organization’s initiative for the Million Fathers March. Students from the Head Start classroom at Luzerne County Community College filled the campus center with laughter and excitement.

“It’s a good bonding experience, good time to take out, just me and her to enjoy and she’s having fun,” Smith said, as his 3-year-old daughter stood at his side.

Million Fathers March is a nationwide event in which fathers, father figures and male role models demonstrate their commitment to their children’s education by escorting them to school.

Leandro Leonardo claps as he and his son Alexander, 3, make their way into the Million Fathers event held at Luzerne County Community College in conjunction with Head Start.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
“A father’s presence changes the trajectory of a child’s life. We mobilize not just to be seen — but to be felt in every classroom, every community and every conversation about our children’s future,” according to Fathers Incorporated, the group that plans the annual event, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

John Yudichak, president of Luzerne County Community College, shared his remarks with families before the dance started.

“As a father of four teenagers, I can tell you I’m really enjoying seeing the smiles and the hugs," he said. "You don’t get them as much in the teenage years, so this is a great event."

Zaiyda Denson, 3, was first to hit the dance floor at the Million Fathers event at Luzerne County Community College.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Head Start organized activities throughout classrooms in Luzerne County, including a picnic, arts and crafts and other shared experiences.

“It’s so heartwarming to see them dance, to see them hug, to see the smiles on the children’s faces when someone they recognize comes in to celebrate an activity with them,” said Beth White, executive director of Luzerne County Head Start.

The event is centered around not only fathers, but any important figure in children’s lives.

“It’s an incredible time to just be together, celebrate, have fun and just embrace that moment,” White said.

Smith rejoined his daughter on the dance floor, as many of the fathers made the movements to the song “Y.M.C.A.”

“Enjoy the little things, little things turn into big things later on,” Smith said.

A tired Savannah Vanderhoff, 3, cuddles with her father Colby during the Million Fathers event.
1 of 4  — 09192025_Million Father005.jpg
Kevin Long and his daughter Kalie Brody-Long, 4, arrive to cheers from other dads and children attending the Million Fathers event organized by Luzerne County Head Start.
2 of 4  — 09192025_Million Father004.jpg
Antwon Whitaker, 4, and classmates in Miss Kim's Head Start class dance during the fathers event at Luzerne County Community College.
3 of 4  — 09192025_Million Father006.jpg
Zakeem Wright, 4, takes a break after dancing with friends at the Million Fathers event.
4 of 4  — 09192025_Million Father002.jpg
