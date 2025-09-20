Head Start celebrates role of fathers, highlights their impact during events in Luzerne County

Michael Smith and his daughter, Aaliyah, spun, danced and ran around the room, laughing and singing to different songs.

Luzerne County Head Start on Friday held its annual Daddy Dance — part of the organization’s initiative for the Million Fathers March. Students from the Head Start classroom at Luzerne County Community College filled the campus center with laughter and excitement.

“It’s a good bonding experience, good time to take out, just me and her to enjoy and she’s having fun,” Smith said, as his 3-year-old daughter stood at his side.

Million Fathers March is a nationwide event in which fathers, father figures and male role models demonstrate their commitment to their children’s education by escorting them to school.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Leandro Leonardo claps as he and his son Alexander, 3, make their way into the Million Fathers event held at Luzerne County Community College in conjunction with Head Start.

“A father’s presence changes the trajectory of a child’s life. We mobilize not just to be seen — but to be felt in every classroom, every community and every conversation about our children’s future,” according to Fathers Incorporated, the group that plans the annual event, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

John Yudichak, president of Luzerne County Community College, shared his remarks with families before the dance started.

“As a father of four teenagers, I can tell you I’m really enjoying seeing the smiles and the hugs," he said. "You don’t get them as much in the teenage years, so this is a great event."

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Zaiyda Denson, 3, was first to hit the dance floor at the Million Fathers event at Luzerne County Community College.

Head Start organized activities throughout classrooms in Luzerne County, including a picnic, arts and crafts and other shared experiences.

“It’s so heartwarming to see them dance, to see them hug, to see the smiles on the children’s faces when someone they recognize comes in to celebrate an activity with them,” said Beth White, executive director of Luzerne County Head Start.

The event is centered around not only fathers, but any important figure in children’s lives.

“It’s an incredible time to just be together, celebrate, have fun and just embrace that moment,” White said.

Smith rejoined his daughter on the dance floor, as many of the fathers made the movements to the song “Y.M.C.A.”

“Enjoy the little things, little things turn into big things later on,” Smith said.