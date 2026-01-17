HarmonyTalk returns to WVIA-FM for new episode Sunday, focuses on dreamers, doers

Hosts of a locally produced podcast want to inspire dreamers through uplifting storytelling and engaging conversations.

HarmonyTALK, which airs on WVIA-FM, starts its fifth season on Sunday. The first episode of the season features West Scranton native Marc Spindler, who played in the NFL for nine seasons. Spindler, known in the NFL for his raw aggression and a relentless 'mean streak,’ achieved a dream that only a tiny percentage of athletes ever reach.

Greg Frigoletto, one of three podcast hosts, talks with Spindler about the universal struggle to redefine self-worth, the journey to a post NFL identity and the enduring power of family.

“This upcoming season is probably going to be the most exciting season of all,” said Lisa Champeau, who joins Frigoletto and Todd Stephens as a host.

Hawley resident Henry Skier founded the podcast in 2021, inspired by New York Times live discussions called TimesTalks. He wanted to give people the chance to express themselves, resulting in “inspiration to all of us,” he said. Skier also founded the Foundation for Harmony Presents, which includes the outdoor concert venue Harmony in the Woods.

Tune in Sunday

Upcoming podcasts, which all air on WVIA-FM at 4:30 p.m. on Sundays, include:

Marc Spindler: Tackling Life After the Game Ends, Jan. 18.

Gabrielle Ruiz: From Border Roots to Broadway Brilliance, Jan. 25.

Ruiz's childhood in Texas was defined by a strong connection to her Mexican-American heritage and early immersion in performing arts through public education. Her talents took her to New York City and the "real life" of a performer — pursuing, failing, trying again. That resilience landed her a role in Broadway’s “In the Heights,” and eventually to a breakthrough moment when Lin-Manuel Miranda recommended her for the TV series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Ruiz now calls Lackawanna County home.

Ruiz's childhood in Texas was defined by a strong connection to her Mexican-American heritage and early immersion in performing arts through public education. Her talents took her to New York City and the "real life" of a performer — pursuing, failing, trying again. That resilience landed her a role in Broadway’s “In the Heights,” and eventually to a breakthrough moment when Lin-Manuel Miranda recommended her for the TV series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Ruiz now calls Lackawanna County home. Jackie Means: This Queen Codes, Feb. 1.

Whether serving as Miss Black USA Talented Teen 2021, Miss Philadelphia 2023, or in her most recent role as Miss Caribbean 2025, Means has always championed the same cause: inspiring underprivileged girls to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The founder of the Girls Empowerment STEM Initiative at age 12, Means will tell the uplifting story behind her personal mantra: “Lift as you climb.”

Passion, future plans

“They have a passion. They follow it through,” Champeau said. “Our goal really was to put out podcasts about people who achieve something and be inspirational. And there's an educational component to it as well, because almost all the guests we ask, ‘What advice would you give to younger people pursuing the path, a career path such as yours?’”