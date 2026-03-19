EVENTFUL: Maple syrup producers show their trees and treats as sap flows this weekend

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Endless Mountains Maple Tasting and Tour provides a glance of Pennsylvania’s maple syrup production from tree to table.

This two-day, self-guided driving tour begins Saturday. Over two dozen maple syrup producers across the Endless Mountains region will participate.

Learn the process

Enter into a sugar shack and watch sap be boiled into syrup. Take the opportunity to meet local producers and learn how different sugaring methods shape the region’s maple industry. This is meant to be an educational event geared toward the whole family.

Sally Dewing is an owner and operator of Dewy Meadows Farm in Bradford County, which has been in the maple syrup business commercially since 1980. The farm taps 2,000 trees and will provide insight on the creation of maple syrup.

“The sap house will be open to see how maple syrup is made. Free samples and we will hopefully be boiling so you can smell the delightful aroma of maple cooking,” Dewing said.

Try a sweet treat

This is a chance to try new maple syrup treats. Dewy Meadows has a few special features during the tour, including free samples of maple cream and maple mustard.

“We will be selling maple sloppy joes, maple lattes and maple kettle corn. There is also a breakfast served at the Little Meadows firehall featuring Dewy Meadows Maple syrup,” Dewing said.

What is tapping?

Sally Dewing / Submission

Generally, in mid-February to April is tapping season in the region. The tapping process is when the producer drills a small hole into a tree, according to The Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association .

Then, the producer inserts a spout to catch the sap. After the sap is collected, it will be boiled. During the boiling process antioxidants, minerals and vitamins will be preserved.

Maple production in Pa.

The Endless Mountains Maple Producers’ Association spans across Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and western Susquehanna counties. The association was established in 1964 with the intention of educating the community about the local maple syrup industry.

Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the nation for maple syrup production. There are nearly 300 farms that produce maple syrup and 790,000 trees tapped, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Last year, the state made 196,000 gallons of maple syrup, which is worth more than $6.9 million, the department said.

The Department of Agriculture said the Pennsylvania Farm Show is a popular venue for maple syrup producers and this year, the state's Maple Syrup Producers Council had record sales.

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