EVENTFUL: The search begins Saturday for 39,000 eggs at NEPA's largest egg hunt

Imagine trying to hide 39,000 eggs. That is how organizers at Wallenpaupack Church are spending Saturday morning to prepare for their annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza.

The search begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Bingham Park in Hawley, and is open to the public. There is no limit to the number of participants allowed. However, registration is requested by organizers.

Available to all

The Egg-Stravaganza caters to those 18 and younger. This year, the event will have a section for children with special needs, said Jacqueline Warring, Wallenpaupack Church’s outreach director.

“I want to try to limit the amount of barriers for these children so they can have memorable experiences with their family,” Warring said.

Warring said two moms are handling the special needs area. They are reaching out to everyone who signs up under the special needs category, so they can provide specific accommodations so all children can participate.

Throughout the day

Warring’s day begins at 5 a.m. with Hawley Police Chief Daniel Drake. Then, volunteers will arrive about an hour and a half later, and everyone will scatter the eggs throughout the park, which takes a few hours, Warring said.

Participants should arrive around 9 a.m. To keep everyone entertained, the Egg-Stravaganza will feature special guests.

Jacqueline Warring / Submission Children meet the Easter Bunny.

“This year, we actually offer live music from NEPA young musicians. So, we have about seven different young musicians that’ll be playing live music between 9 and 11:20 a.m.,” Warring said.

Also, there will be games and crafts before the hunt is on at 10 a.m. After all the eggs are found, everyone will count how many eggs they have. Whoever finds the most eggs in each age group wins an Easter Basket.

Warring said there is an age-appropriate Easter basket for each group. The teen basket might feature items like a Bluetooth speaker, while the younger baskets can have stuffed animals or toys.

Memories for life

Warring said seeing the kids' faces light up brings her joy. She said it is an honor to host the event for the community.

“I just want to create these core memories that these kids are going to grow up knowing ‘I went to that egg hunt,’” Warring said.

Bigger than the White House

“My initial goal after last year was 25,000 eggs. The eggs actually went in about 5 minutes between all the kids; we had about 700 kids last year. There were people who said ‘You have to get more eggs next year.’ and I was like oh my goodness, 25,000 was a lot,” Warring said

The White House’s egg hunt has 35,000 eggs. When Warring was told this, Wallenpaupack Church’s goal for this year became 35,001 eggs. Now, the church has filled 39,000 eggs and counting.

Warring said she hopes to become the biggest egg hunt in the United States one day and to bring that title to Northeast Pennsylvania.

Community help

Donations prizes and lots of candy fill the hidden eggs. Warring highlighted some notable prizes.

“There will be two eggs with Great Wolf Lodge passes in them. Another exciting one is Urban Air, which is like a trampoline park,” Warring said.

Jacqueline Warring / Submission Volunteers display the Easter basket prizes.

Other prizes include a family four pack and a "surprise" from Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park, two day passes from Pocono Rocks, three mini sessions from Alex Bishop Photography and donations from restaurants and local businesses.

Volunteers from the church’s congregation fill the eggs leading up to the big day.

“They’ve been taking eggs home every Sunday by the thousands, and then they bring them back,” Warring said

Family history

Warring’s memories from her childhood have encouraged her to bring this type of event to the community. She said she grew up going to big egg hunts with her late mom and aunt and remembers winning big prizes.

“My mom was a big part of this egg hunt, and between her and my aunt, they’re the ones who really started this when I was a little girl. I couldn’t ask for anything better. So a lot of this is in memory of her,” Warring said.

Jacqueline Warring / Submission Everyone lines up in anticipation of last year's egg hunt.

Additional Easter egg hunts planned

Egg hunts are happening this weekend and next around the region.

This Weekend:

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church’s egg hunt is March 28, beginning at 9:30 a.m. registering for a time slot is required.

First United Methodist Church West Pittston has an Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast March 28, starting at noon with required registration.

Eynon-Archbald Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt begins at 1 p.m. March 28 at Archbald Community Ambulance.

Nearme Cafe in Moosic will have their annual Easter Egg hunt Sunday, March 29 with kids yoga and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Ticket prices begin at $15.

The Outpost on Market Street in Bloomsburg will host Photos with the Easter Bunny & Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Saturday March 28 at 10 a.m.

Next Week:

Western Wayne High School CATS Club has a hunt in Lake Ariel, Thursday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at Western Wayne High School.

Kiesinger Funeral Services in Duryea is having its 20th Annual Easter Egg Hunt with a bike raffle Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. Registration is required.

The 5th annual Easter Egg Hunt at Mercatilli-Segilia Park in Moosic is April 4 at noon.