Diocese places Holy Redeemer athletic director on leave

The Diocese of Scranton has placed the athletic director of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre on administrative leave.

John Patrick (JP) Aquilina, who has served in the position for more than a decade, has been on leave since Monday.

Holy Redeemer Principal Colin Martinson alerted families this week.

Diocesan spokesman Eric Deabill said he could not provide any other comment because the issue is a personnel matter.

Efforts to reach Aquilina were not immediately successful.