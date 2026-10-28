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Diocese places Holy Redeemer athletic director on leave

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published October 28, 2026 at 1:32 PM EDT
Diocese of Scranton
The Diocese of Scranton placed Holy Redeemer Athletic Director JP Aquilina on leave this week.

The Diocese of Scranton has placed the athletic director of Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre on administrative leave.

John Patrick (JP) Aquilina, who has served in the position for more than a decade, has been on leave since Monday.

Holy Redeemer Principal Colin Martinson alerted families this week.

Diocesan spokesman Eric Deabill said he could not provide any other comment because the issue is a personnel matter.

Efforts to reach Aquilina were not immediately successful.
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Local Holy Redeemer High SchoolDiocese of Scranton
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News