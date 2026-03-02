NEWS VOICES: Little Leaf Farms provides fresh, sustainably grown lettuce to East Coast

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Haley O'Brien discuss the subject of the latest Plant People feature - a farm in Carbon County that has become the largest indoor producer of lettuce in the world.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: