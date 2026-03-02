100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Little Leaf Farms provides fresh, sustainably grown lettuce to East Coast

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Haley O'Brien discuss the subject of the latest Plant People feature - a farm in Carbon County that has become the largest indoor producer of lettuce in the world.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

Tags
NEWS VOICES News VoicesCarbon CountyBanks TownshipMcAdoo
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News