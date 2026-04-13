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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Calls grow for separate playoffs, championships for boundary and non-boundary schools

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss proposed legislation co-sponsored by three Northeast Pennsylvania lawmakers that would allow the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to establish separate playoff systems and championships for boundary and non-boundary schools.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

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NEWS VOICES News VoicesPIAAHouse Bill 41Riverside High SchoolOld Forge High School
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News