NEWS VOICES: Calls grow for separate playoffs, championships for boundary and non-boundary schools

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Sarah Hofius Hall discuss proposed legislation co-sponsored by three Northeast Pennsylvania lawmakers that would allow the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to establish separate playoff systems and championships for boundary and non-boundary schools.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: