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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Wyalusing Teachers in the Parks program hopes to prevent 'summer slide'

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

It’s summer vacation for students all over the region, but some teachers are trying to make sure kids keep learning. WVIA Education Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to talk about one way teachers in Bradford County are fighting the summer slide.

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NEWS VOICES Wyalusing Area Education FoundationWyalusing Area School DistrictTeachers in the ParksNews Voices
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News