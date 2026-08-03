NEWS VOICES: Wyalusing Teachers in the Parks program hopes to prevent 'summer slide'

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

It’s summer vacation for students all over the region, but some teachers are trying to make sure kids keep learning. WVIA Education Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to talk about one way teachers in Bradford County are fighting the summer slide.